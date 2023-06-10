In the Clausura 2023 he was the favorite to win the Liga MX title after being the leader, however, it was not enough and in the semifinals he was eliminated against his staunch rival, which is why it was decided to thank the coach Victor Manuel Vucetichto whom they owe a large part of the trophies they have in their showcases.

Here we leave you all the titles and trophies in the history of La Pandilla:

After being promoted to the first division in 1960, it took more than 20 years to win their first league title, which came in the championship Mexico 86. On that occasion they had a dream season, culminating as the overall leader with 13 games won, with Javier ‘Grandfather’ Cruz culminating as scoring leader. His rival in the grand final was tampico maderowhich he defeated 3-2 overall in overtime.

The second came in Closing 2003 from the hand of the Argentine Daniel Passarellawho faced his compatriot Ruben Omar Romanowhich led to Morelia. The 1-3 win in the First Leg was enough to secure the championship.

Then came the golden age Victor Manuel Vucetich on the bench. In it Opening 2009the final was against Blue CrossMonterrey came back from 4-3 in the First Leg with a double from the Chilean Humberto Suazo, while in the Vuelta they won 1-2 with El Chupete scoring again. A year later, in the 2010 Apertura, King Midas won another trophy by beating 5-3 global Saints Lagoon with triplet of suazo.

For him Opening 2019the Argentinian Anthony Mohamed managed to pay off his debt after losing the only royal league final by beating America in it Aztec stadium in the penalty shootout 2-4 after equalizing 3-3 overall.

It was in 2019, with the Uruguayan Diego Alonso as a coach, when striped returned to take glory after running into his hated rival tigerswhom he beat 2-1 overall with a double from the Argentine Nico Sanchez.

Javier Aguirre He was the last technical director who gave him the concachampions the club in 2021 when they hit the America by the minimum of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the first international title that a royal club won CONCACAF Cup Winners’ Cup

August 1, 1993

Striped 4-3 Luis Angel Firpo The heroes of that battle were Luis Hdz and “Shaggy” Jimenes with a goal each And the great “Kid” Verdirame who made two notes. pic.twitter.com/rgdd7ZODFV – Alberto Sandoval (@elcompitv) August 1, 2018

The 1993 edition had Monterrey in the final round, the Royal Spain from Honduras, Luis Angel Firpo from El Salvador and suchitepequez from Guatemala in a round-robin group, where the Mexicans added five points to establish themselves as monarchs.

A day to never forget… 61 years ago Rayados beat Orizaba 3-0 and was champion of the Second Division. It was Diego Mercado’s Monterrey that fulfilled the objective of returning the royals to the First Division. Briceño, Juárez and Almiron scored the promotion goals. pic.twitter.com/PXwwuKnuFm – Alberto Sandoval (@elcompitv) March 20, 2021

His second title was achieved in 1959-60 by leading the general table with 48 points, taking two ahead of Madero Refinery. Thanks to this, the club was promoted to the First Division.