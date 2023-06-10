Rayados is one of the strongest clubs in Mexican soccer today, thanks to the strong investment they make to bring in renowned players, which led them to win both national and international championships.
In the Clausura 2023 he was the favorite to win the Liga MX title after being the leader, however, it was not enough and in the semifinals he was eliminated against his staunch rival, which is why it was decided to thank the coach Victor Manuel Vucetichto whom they owe a large part of the trophies they have in their showcases.
Here we leave you all the titles and trophies in the history of La Pandilla:
In its 77-year history, Monterrey has managed to win the league five times, four of them between 2003 and 2019.
After being promoted to the first division in 1960, it took more than 20 years to win their first league title, which came in the championship Mexico 86. On that occasion they had a dream season, culminating as the overall leader with 13 games won, with Javier ‘Grandfather’ Cruz culminating as scoring leader. His rival in the grand final was tampico maderowhich he defeated 3-2 overall in overtime.
The second came in Closing 2003 from the hand of the Argentine Daniel Passarellawho faced his compatriot Ruben Omar Romanowhich led to Morelia. The 1-3 win in the First Leg was enough to secure the championship.
Then came the golden age Victor Manuel Vucetich on the bench. In it Opening 2009the final was against Blue CrossMonterrey came back from 4-3 in the First Leg with a double from the Chilean Humberto Suazo, while in the Vuelta they won 1-2 with El Chupete scoring again. A year later, in the 2010 Apertura, King Midas won another trophy by beating 5-3 global Saints Lagoon with triplet of suazo.
For him Opening 2019the Argentinian Anthony Mohamed managed to pay off his debt after losing the only royal league final by beating America in it Aztec stadium in the penalty shootout 2-4 after equalizing 3-3 overall.
The first Mexico Cup won by La Pandilla occurred in the 1991-92 season, beating 4-2 against Juarez Cobras in the extinct Technological Stadium with doublets from the Argentine German Martellotto and Guillermo Vazquez. The Turk Mohamed contributed the second cup in the Opening 2017 by beating Pachuca by the minimum of the Colombian Aviles Hurtado. Once again, the Argentine led the team to win the 2019-2020 Cup by defeating 2-1 on aggregate Xolos through the argentinian Nico Sanchez and the dutch vincent janssen.
striped can boast of having been a three-time champion of the concachampions between 2010 and 2013, all hand in hand with vucetich. First, they took the glory from the Royal Salt Lake 2-3 overall, with a brace from suazo. The second trophy was added by defeating 2-3 to Saints Lagoon, again with El Chupete scoring a double. Finally, the Guerreros were the victims again because La Pandilla won 4-2 overall with a double of Aldo of Nigris.
It was in 2019, with the Uruguayan Diego Alonso as a coach, when striped returned to take glory after running into his hated rival tigerswhom he beat 2-1 overall with a double from the Argentine Nico Sanchez.
Javier Aguirre He was the last technical director who gave him the concachampions the club in 2021 when they hit the America by the minimum of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori.
Another of the club’s international achievements. The tournament pitted the Cup winners from each country in the CONCACAF.
The 1993 edition had Monterrey in the final round, the Royal Spain from Honduras, Luis Angel Firpo from El Salvador and suchitepequez from Guatemala in a round-robin group, where the Mexicans added five points to establish themselves as monarchs.
striped He reached the top circuit from the Second Division, where he won two championships. In the 1955-56 season, the albiazules stayed at the top with 34 points, above pietywho was 33.
His second title was achieved in 1959-60 by leading the general table with 48 points, taking two ahead of Madero Refinery. Thanks to this, the club was promoted to the First Division.
Before saying goodbye to the Second Division, Rayados de Monterrey was done with him Champion of Champions in the 1959-60 season by beating the Texcoco.
