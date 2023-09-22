Last Wednesday, September 20, King Charles III and Queen Camilla began a three-day state visit to France. The first day had its climax during the night, at a gala dinner at Versailles, the iconic palace 25 kilometers from Paris where the presidents of the Republic have received first-ranking leaders since the mid-19th century. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, received the new British monarchs with a performance in which they wore a black tuxedo and they wore a blue dress. They wore a bow tie tied around their necks and Camilla wore something much more special: a long necklace of sapphires and diamonds that George VI gave to her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, at her wedding to Philip of Edinburgh. The current queen consort accompanied the look with a pair of earrings made at Carrington & Co and a bracelet, also made of sapphires, that the late monarch also wore at the time.

The necklace and earrings given as a wedding gift to Elizabeth II were the first from George VI’s sapphire collection to enter the royal collection – when she died, the Queen of England had a personal jewelery box valued at 120 million euros and another institutional that happens to be the most valuable in the world―. Elizabeth II was so fond of them that she ordered the bracelet and matching rings in 1963, something unusual according to her background, since it is said that she did not like her hands and she avoided drawing attention to them. The last time she wore these jewels with a blue dress, the same shade as the one Camila wore in Paris, it was for a party at The Ritz during the celebration of her Golden Jubilee, it was November 2002. Camila, for her On the other hand, she opted 20 years later for the same collection, complete with sapphire tiara, when she joined the recently proclaimed King Charles for a luxurious state banquet held in honor of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in November 2022 – although on this occasion she made remove the pendant from the necklace to use it as a choker. So Paris was not the first time that Camila has paid tribute to her late mother-in-law by wearing her jewelry for a special occasion. During her first year as queen consort she has done so on several occasions.

From left to right, Queen Camilla, Charles III, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, at the gala dinner at the Palace of Versailles (Paris), on September 20, 2023. LAURENT VU/SIPA (LAURENT VU/SIPA / Cordon Press)

The most anticipated day necklace

The day Charles III and Camilla were officially crowned king and queen of the United Kingdom, last May 6, all the spotlights were on them and their crowns. But there was also another jewel that dazzled on Camilla’s neck: a necklace of 26 diamonds created in 1858 and designed explicitly for Queen Victoria by Garrard, the crown’s first jeweler. The piece is understood as a symbol of the continuity of the British monarchy, as it has adorned the necks of several queens throughout history. Among them, that of Queen Elizabeth II during her own coronation, in 1953.

Charles III and Queen Camilla during their coronation, on May 6, 2023, in London. Leon Neal (PA/Cordon Press)

Ahead of their big day, Buckingham Palace shared three official portraits of their majesties to commemorate the coronation. In them, Camila accessorized a blue wool crepe dress with a pearl necklace from her private collection and pearl drop earrings, set with sapphire and ruby, that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch often wore pearls, both for everyday and formal occasions, and she received many gifts of pearl jewelry from her grandparents and parents during her formative years before coming to the throne.

A set with sentimental value

On their first official visit as kings to Germany, at the end of March 2023, after being welcomed with a 21-gun salute and an aerial parade upon landing in Berlin, Charles of England and his wife enjoyed the ceremonial welcome from President Steinmeier and his wife, Frau Büdenbender, at the Brandenburg Gate in the German capital. For that occasion, Camila wore a turquoise outfit adorned with an elegant brooch of the same color. The jewel is a relic that Queen Mary gave to her granddaughter, the then Princess Elizabeth, for her confirmation in 1942. It was tradition to give a turquoise jewel for royal confirmations within the Windsor family, according to the specialized media. The Court Jeweler. Mary’s own mother, Princess Mary Adelaide of Cambridge, also received a brooch of this color as a gift for her confirmation and she wore it when she made her first official appearance at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Camilla on her first official visit to Germany, March 29, 2023. Sebastian Reuter (Getty Images)

On this same visit, the new monarchs’ first trip outside British borders, they also attended a gala dinner at Bellevue Palace in Berlin. For the occasion, Camila chose a black Bruce Oldfield dress with the so-called City of London Fringe Necklace. This jewel made of gray silk thread and 56 diamonds of different sizes, set in silver and gold, owes its name to the fact that in 1947 the city of London gave it to Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift. Until Camila wore it at this dinner, the necklace had not been worn in public since her mother-in-law wore it with the Queen Mary Fringe tiara for her Diamond Jubilee portrait in 2012. At the event at the German palace, Camilla also wore it a tiara, but not the one in the portrait. The queen consort chose the Greville tiara to finish her outfit, a jewel that belonged to the Queen Mother and which became part of Elizabeth II’s collection after her death in March 2002. It is now one of the favorites by Camila, who has worn it at galas, state dinners and openings of Parliament.

Queen Camilla at a gala dinner at Bellevue Palace on March 29, 2023 in Berlin. Samir Hussein (WireImage,)

A moving tribute

There is a whole story behind the striking brooch that the queen consort decided to wear for the massive state funeral of Elizabeth of England, held on September 19, 2022. The Hessian Diamond Jubilee brooch belonged to Queen Victoria, who received the jewel as a gift from her grandchildren to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee. It has a heart-shaped silhouette and is composed of a trio of blue sapphires and 60 diamonds in honor of the monarch’s six-decade reign. The Queen Mother inherited the piece, and later Elizabeth II herself. However, the magazine Vogue It was then highlighted that the brooch had not been seen publicly for decades until Camila made it a fundamental piece of her collection after wearing it in 2005, when she officially became part of the British royal family after marrying Charles. After her, she has used it on several state visits and, on that occasion, as a tribute to her majesty on the day of her funeral.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the funeral of Elizabeth II in London, September 19, 2022. Jane Barlow (PA/Cordon Press)

The new queen consort also had a symbolic gesture with Elizabeth II during her Scottish funeral, on September 12, 2022. She chose for the occasion a brooch with Scotland’s national flower, the thistle, a diamond jewel that she uses, above all, during his visits to the mountainous country. Although the piece has been worn more frequently by the Queen Mother than by Elizabeth II, it was she herself who gave it to Camila, while she was still alive, as confirmed by a royal source to CNN. She wore it during the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh Cathedral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in a moving gesture of respect and remembrance that did not go unnoticed.

Queen Camilla at the funeral of Elizabeth II in Edinburgh on September 12, 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo (Getty Images)

On her first visit to Wales after the death of Elizabeth II, also in September 2022 and also dressed in mourning, Camilla wore the leek brooch of the Welsh Guards, which has adorned the outfits of many royals for decades – including They are those of Diana of Wales. Queen Elizabeth herself also wore this brooch at various Welsh Guard events over the years. The piece is covered in sparkling diamonds, with an understated simplicity and delicacy that makes it the ideal accent for somber occasions. The current Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, wore a replica while she participated with Prince William in the military parade on Saint David’s Day, patron saint of Wales, in March 2023.

Camilla’s first visit to Wales after the death of Elizabeth II, on September 16, 2022. Chris Jackson (Getty Images)

A long-standing gem

Blue is a very common color in Camila’s wardrobe and sapphires, therefore, also have a prominent place in her jewelry. He wears them, above all, in celebrations, such as Commonwealth Day, which is celebrated on the second Monday in March. For this year, her and Charles’s first as monarchs, she wore an impressive brooch with a large sapphire surrounded by 18 diamonds set in gold. In royal circles, the piece is recognized as the Russian Sapphire Cluster Brooch. It dates from the late 19th century and belonged to the Russian consort Maria Feodorovna. After her death in 1928, Feodorovna’s daughters sold her jewelry, including this brooch, which Queen Mary purchased. When she died in 1953, her granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II, inherited the jewel that she wore, for example, during her visit to the Vatican in 2014.