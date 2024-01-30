The recent broadcast of the program 'Magaly TV, the firm'caused a stir in Peruvian entertainment, as it showed an ampay that exposed a new infidelity of Christian Domínguez, host of 'América hoy'. The singer was also captured when he made a woman get into the back seat of his truck, while he still maintains a relationship with the performer. Pamela Franco.

This is not the first time Dominguez is seen being unfaithful. On more than one occasion, he has been caught cheating on his previous partners. Next, we review all the ampays that he has starred in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTc-TEd5jy4

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Domínguez: what was the peculiar way in which you met Mary Moncada, the ampay's wife?

Christian Domínguez's history of infidelity

Christian Domínguez's love story began when he was part of the group La Joven Sensación. At that time, he met Tania Ríos, with whom he was married for 3 years. Despite being engaged, he remarried actress Melanie Martínez.

The new relationship lasted from 2006 to 2010 and ended after, on many occasions, Domínguez was seen in compromising situations with his dance partner from the program 'El gran show', Julissa Vásquez.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9e454iRzKPk

During the National Holidays of 2010, the singer traveled with the Yaipén Brothers and shared the stage with Alma Bella, a group that made Vania Bludau debut as a dancer, who immediately fell in love with the artist. Although the relationship seemed stable and they had planned to have a child, Domínguez ended up leaving Vania to start a relationship with television presenter Karla Tarazona.

The love that both media characters had was so great that they got married, but in a symbolic way. Because of their previous commitments, they could not contract a civil or religious marriage.

Christian Domínguez and Karla Tarazona symbolically married in 2014. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Gisela Valcárcel: what does her LUXURIOUS beach house with dock included, where she celebrated her birthday, look like?

After spending three years with Karla Tarazona, a new ampay shook Christian Domínguez's life. Isabel Acevedo, known as 'Chabelita', was introduced by the host in the summer of 2017, after rumors arose throughout 2016 that the two were secretly seeing each other. The presenter always assured that her symbolic husband was unfaithful to her with 'Chabelita'.

In the same way as happened with his previous partners, an ampay broadcast by the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' showed Domínguez together with Pamela Franco, while he was still in a relationship with Isabel Acevedo. During an interview that she gave to Magaly Medina, the dancer assured that she found the singer's watch in the cumbiambero's house when she was taking her belongings out of the building where they lived.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xId5_bQJHKo

Finally, Christian Domínguez's most recent ampay was issued on January 29, 2024. In the images he is seen inside his truck along with a woman named Mary Moncada.

#times #Christian #Domínguez #supported #Magaly #Medina #history #infidelity