The UANL Tigres made their presentation at the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in front of Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer and they almost left their visit to Canada with the slightest disadvantage, however, in order not to change the institution's all-time top scorer came out to prevent it and with a goal at the end he tied the cards 1- 1.
It is not the first time that the French striker André-Pierre Gignac saves the feline team in a tie, for that reason here we list those occasions where the scorer has scored in a tie when the team comes from behind.
The UANL team saw its three-goal advantage disappear on the Olympic University field, but a goal from Gignac In extra time, he gave the cats a break to be able to hold out until the penalty shootout, where they ultimately ended up being champions.
In 'El Volcán' in the first leg final match of the Clausura 2017, the Rebaño Sagrado took a 2-0 lead, but at the end of the match with a double Gignac He made it 2-2 to reach the second leg without a disadvantage. Although in the end they could not be the champions.
With a headbutt André-Pierre Gignac He manages to tie the match and allows the Tigres to advance to the semifinals of Clausura 2019 where they end up being champions.
Gignac It was a fundamental part of the cats winning their first continental title and being able to lift the 2021 Concachampions against Los Angeles Football Club and with a goal in the last minutes precisely from the French, he gave them a 2-1 victory.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team was the first and only team to advance to a Club World Cup final that will change format starting in the next edition of 2025. With a double from Gignac, the team went from behind to get into the grand final against Bayern Munich, which ended up being crowned, but with a worthy performance by the cats.
There have been three confrontations against the Vancouver Whitecaps and three times, Gignac has intervened to prevent falls against the Canadian team. The first being in the 2016 Concachampions, then in the 2023 Leagues Cup and the last in the current 2024 edition.
