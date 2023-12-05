All the times Krillin has died in Dragon Ball | Atomix

The concept of death in dragon ball He has lost his weight a long time ago. While the first time this happened was completely unexpected, with the Dragon Balls and life after death, the idea of ​​a character being deprived of life is more of a simple inconvenience. This is the case of Krillin, and if you wonder how many times he has died, here we answer your question.

From the original anime dragon balluntil the most recent chapter of the manga Dragon Ball Super, Krillin has died a total of three times in story canon.. Let us remember that the first time this character lost his life happened after the events of the 22nd Martial Arts Tournament, where Goku’s friend was killed by one of King Piccolo’s lackeys.

The second time Krillin died was during the confrontation against Frieza on the planet Namek.. Finally, let’s remember that Buu destroyed all of humanity, which means that, yes, Krillin lost his life again, and this time he didn’t even have to fight.

However, this is not all. When we take into consideration non-canon events in the story and other timelines, Krillin has died a total of five times.. Let us remember that in Trunks’ alternate future, this character was killed by Androids 17 and 18, as well as the rest of the Z Fighters.

For its part, in Dragon Ball GT, Super Android 17 ends up killing Krillin. This gives a total of five times in which this character has been deprived of life against some of the most iconic enemies in anime. However, he always comes back to life thanks to the dragon balls.

Notably, Krillin has been kept alive in Dragon Ball Super, where he has been close to death on several occasions, such as the Tournament of Power, as well as the defense against Moro’s forces in the manga. In fact, almost no characters have lost their lives in this continuation of Dragon Ball Z. Even those we thought were dead, like Frieza, have come back to life.

On related topics, some characters from Dragon Ball GT would become canon in Dragon Ball Super. Likewise, the anime’s composer gave a special concert in Mexico.

Dragon Ball Super He has left aside the concept of death, because it does not make much sense today. While it is true that villains lose their lives and this was an important theme during the Granolah arc, it is very likely that in future adventures this idea will no longer be so important,

