July 10, 1960: first Euro Cup final. The USSR team wins (2-1) against Yugoslavia (Parc des Princes, Paris). pic.twitter.com/AWIXBVTNW8 — October Commission (@ComisionOctubre) July 10, 2017

🎂 The man who gave his name to the most famous prison in history, Antonín Panenka, turns 71 🙌🙌

🔝 She became a legend on June 20, 1976, when she was stung in the final penalty that gave Czechoslovakia the Euro Cup against Germany, current world champion. pic.twitter.com/r1fd9v5aeq — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) December 2, 2019

Marco van Basten to the USSR, in the Euro 1988 final: pic.twitter.com/dmVxwvF8VT — 🐲Жéⓖεᵃ ήⓒเⓞ🏆 (@ExegetaRancio) March 1, 2021

🇩🇰 #OTD in 1992 🏆 Goals from John Jensen (👇) and Kim Vilfort completed the fairy tale as Denmark lifted the EURO 1992 trophy! ⏪ @dbulandshold pic.twitter.com/2kOCMRu7em — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 26, 2020

🇬🇷 EURO 2004 🏆 Angelos Charisteas scored the only goal in the EURO 2004 final as Greece were crowned champions!#OTD | @EthnikiOmada pic.twitter.com/xhN6BWiCi7 — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 4, 2020

🇵🇹🆚🇫🇷 The last time Portugal and France met in the finals… 🏆 Éder scored the title goal at EURO 2016 ⚽️#EURO2020 | @selecaoportugal pic.twitter.com/PXmTEGXkla — UEFA.com in Spanish (@UEFAcom_es) November 30, 2019

It took more than 50 years for Italy to once again become champion of Europe. They are now the current champions after beating the England team in the 2020 Euro Cup in the penalty shootout.

Twenty years later, Zidane's great France, with players like Deschamps, Barthez, Thuram, Pires, Henry and Trezeguet, won its second title in the Belgian and Netherlands edition. In the final they won with agony against Italy, thanks to Wiltord's equalizer in the last play and Trezeguet's own goal in extra time (2-1). It was with a golden goal, then valid.

🇩🇪 EURO 1996 🏆#SuchDayLikeToday2⃣ goals from Oliver Bierhoff gave the German team the title at EURO '96. What do you remember from that tournament? 🤔 #OTD | @DFB_Team_ES pic.twitter.com/QfgK7n7y77 — UEFA.com in Spanish (@UEFAcom_es) June 30, 2020

They lost the 1976 final and in 1980 they regained the continental throne, in Italy 1980 against Belgium. Hrubesch's two goals made Vandereycken's goal nothing (2-1).

The third came in 1996, in an edition held in England. They achieved their historic revenge against the Czech Republic, thanks to a double from Bierhoff (2-1). The second goal was also a golden goal in extra time.

We had to wait 44 years, for the 2008 edition in Austria and Switzerland, to see the next one, but it was worth it. After overcoming a heart-stopping penalty shootout in the quarterfinals against Italy, the current world champion, Torres' goal in the final against Germany began a period of unprecedented success in the history of national team football (1-0).

The 'tiki-taka' began with the Xavi, Iniesta, Silva, Busquets, Casillas, Villa and Sergio Ramos who would be proclaimed world champion two years later and who would close the triptych in Ukraine and Poland 2012. In the final in Kiev, the The team beat Italy with absolute mastery, in one of the biggest beatings and exhibitions in the history of soccer finals (4-0).