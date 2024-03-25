We are nothing and less like the one who says that the next edition of the Euro 2024 will begin, which will be held in Germany and will leave us with unforgettable moments. There is nothing bigger than a competition in which the best teams face each other, and after the World Cup, the European Championship is one of the most successful tournaments at the national team level.
Below we leave you with all the teams that have been winners of this tournament since its inception in 1960.
The former Soviet Union was the first champion in the history of the tournament. It was in the 1960 edition, held in France with only 4 semi-finalists. In the title match they defeated Yugoslavia in extra time (2-1).
The first European Championships took place in a different era, when many of the football powers were countries that no longer exist. Czechoslovakia should be added to the already mentioned USSR. The final phase, played in Yugoslavia, was played by only 4 teams. In the decisive match for the title, the Czechoslovaks surprised West Germany, current champion and big favorite, and beat them in the penalty shootout (2-2 and 5-3). The decisive shot was scored by Antonin Panenka, with which he 'created' the peculiar shot that he has given his name to since then.
Surprising about the Netherlands. The Oranje, despite the great teams it has always had throughout history, has barely achieved a great tournament. It was the 1988 Euro Cup, in Germany. They defeated a USSR in the final that was experiencing its last years as a country and as a team. In that Netherlands, footballers of the stature of Koeman, Rijkaard, Gullit and Van Basten played. The goals in the final were scored by these last two players themselves (2-0). Marco's is one of the most beautiful and emblematic in history.
The history of the Danish national team is one of the most magical ever in this sport. La Dinamita Roja had not qualified for Euro 1992 in Sweden, its neighboring country. However, the Balkan conflict left Yugoslavia out and the Danes took its place. They qualified suffering in the group stage and after penalties against the Netherlands, the current champion, in the semifinals. In the decisive match they beat Germany soberly, thanks to goals from Jensen and Vilfort (2-0). Schmeichel and Larsen were some of their great players.
In the line of miracle teams, we also have the Greek team. Yes, the Greeks have the same Euro Cups as Italy, Holland or Portugal. In 2004, Otto Renhagel completed the feat. They returned to a great tournament with the Euro in Portugal, but they also surprised everyone. In the group stage they beat the host, already with Cristiano Ronaldo, and left Spain out. In the quarterfinals they defeated France, which was the current champion. In the semis they did the same with the Czech Republic, the favorite, in extra time. And in the final they once again wet Portugal's ears (1-0). They won all the matches 1-0 and barely scored 7 goals in 6 games, but it was worth it. Charisteas was the hero in the decisive duel, in a team in which Karagounis, Nikopolidis, Seitaridis, Basinas also stood out…
The Portuguese team won its first major tournament 5 years ago. Without playing especially beautiful football, this sport gave them back the glory that it had always deprived them of, especially in 2004. They tied their 3 group stage matches and went through as one of the best third parties, and then they beat Croatia after an extra time, Poland on penalties and Bale's Wales. In the final, a goal from Éder in extra time also changed the destiny of the nation (1-0). It was against Griezmann or Pogba's France, a great favorite and host. They did to the Gauls the same thing they had suffered with Greece years ago. Cristiano was injured as soon as the decisive match began.
It never ceases to surprise that a team like the Italian team, which has won the second most World Cups after Brazil (4), has only been European champion twice. They achieved it in 1968, playing at home and in a final phase with 8 teams. In the final they beat Yugoslavia, which had lost its second in just three editions. In the first match they tied (1-1), and in the tiebreaker several days later the Azzurri won thanks to goals from Riva and Anastasi.
It took more than 50 years for Italy to once again become champion of Europe. They are now the current champions after beating the England team in the 2020 Euro Cup in the penalty shootout.
The French team is the first of the three that have won it more than once. The first was as hosts in 1984, in which they beat the Spanish team in the final the day Arconada failed (2-0). The goals were scored by Platini and Bellone.
Twenty years later, Zidane's great France, with players like Deschamps, Barthez, Thuram, Pires, Henry and Trezeguet, won its second title in the Belgian and Netherlands edition. In the final they won with agony against Italy, thanks to Wiltord's equalizer in the last play and Trezeguet's own goal in extra time (2-1). It was with a golden goal, then valid.
“Football is an 11 against 11 sport in which Germany always wins.” The Manschaft is always there, and in addition to being one of the two teams that has won the Euro Cup the most times, it is also the one that has lost the most finals. The first they won was in Belgium in 1972, after beating the USSR with a double from Gerd Muller and a goal from Wimmer (3-0).
They lost the 1976 final and in 1980 they regained the continental throne, in Italy 1980 against Belgium. Hrubesch's two goals made Vandereycken's goal nothing (2-1).
The third came in 1996, in an edition held in England. They achieved their historic revenge against the Czech Republic, thanks to a double from Bierhoff (2-1). The second goal was also a golden goal in extra time.
The Spanish team is, along with the German team, the most successful team ever at a continental level. The first came in 1964, in our own country and against the fearsome USSR of Yashin and company, which arrived as current champions. Marcelino scored a historic goal that added to Pereda's initial goal and left Jusainov's goal to nothing (2-1).
We had to wait 44 years, for the 2008 edition in Austria and Switzerland, to see the next one, but it was worth it. After overcoming a heart-stopping penalty shootout in the quarterfinals against Italy, the current world champion, Torres' goal in the final against Germany began a period of unprecedented success in the history of national team football (1-0).
The 'tiki-taka' began with the Xavi, Iniesta, Silva, Busquets, Casillas, Villa and Sergio Ramos who would be proclaimed world champion two years later and who would close the triptych in Ukraine and Poland 2012. In the final in Kiev, the The team beat Italy with absolute mastery, in one of the biggest beatings and exhibitions in the history of soccer finals (4-0).
|
Winning selections
|
Number of trophies
|
Editions
|
Spain
|
3
|
1964, 2008, 2012
|
Germany
|
3
|
1972, 1980, 1996
|
France
|
2
|
1984, 2000
|
Italy
|
2
|
1968, 2020
|
Portugal
|
1
|
2016
|
Greece
|
1
|
2004
|
Denmark
|
1
|
1992
|
Netherlands
|
1
|
1988
|
Czechoslovakia
|
1
|
1976
|
USSR
|
1
|
1960
