This 2024 has us waiting for the beginning of a new America Cup which is currently owned by the Argentine National Team. This edition will take place in the United States, it will have invited teams from CONCACAF, there will be four groups with 4 teams that will make them up, of which only two from each group will advance to the phase.
It will be the second time that it will be held in USA, The last time was in 2016. We will be able to enjoy this tournament from June 20 where Argentina and Canada will begin the competition, until July 14 when the final will be played in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
But to get into the mood, we are going to review which countries managed to obtain the Copa América.
The Copa América is one of the most prestigious competitions in South America and several teams have had the opportunity to lift this highly desired trophy.
Argentina and Uruguay They are the top winners of this Cup with a total of 15 titles in their favor. Brazil is the third team that has managed to win the trophy the most times, with 9 championships. Paraguay, Chile and Peru accumulate 2, while Bolivia and Colombia just a title.
In the last edition, Argentina I managed to achieve titles Uruguaywho was the first champion team in 1916 and has not won the trophy since 13 years ago. There is a reality, and it is that both teams have a lot of advantage over their immediate pursuer Brazil which has triumphed nine times and is always one of the most successful teams in this competition, being the second team with the most runner-up finishes behind Argentina. The canarinha remained in the second place in 12 editions while the albiceleste did it in 14.
|
YEAR
|
CAMPUS
|
CHAMPION
|
RUNNER-UP
|
2021
|
BRAZIL
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
2019
|
BRAZIL
|
BRAZIL
|
PERU
|
2016
|
USES
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
2015
|
CHILI
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
2011
|
ARGENTINA
|
URUGUAY
|
PARAGUAY
|
2007
|
VENEZUELA
|
BRAZIL
|
ARGENTINA
|
2004
|
PERU
|
BRAZIL
|
ARGENTINA
|
2001
|
COLOMBIA
|
COLOMBIA
|
MEXICO
|
1999
|
PARAGUAY
|
BRAZIL
|
URUGUAY
|
1997
|
BOLIVIA
|
BRAZIL
|
BOLIVIA
|
nineteen ninety five
|
URUGUAY
|
URUGUAY
|
BRAZIL
|
1993
|
ECUADOR
|
ARGENTINA
|
MEXICO
|
1991
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
1989
|
BRAZIL
|
BRAZIL
|
URUGUAY
|
1987
|
ARGENTINA
|
URUGUAY
|
CHILI
|
1983
|
SEVERAL
|
URUGUAY
|
BRAZIL
|
1979
|
SEVERAL
|
PARAGUAY
|
CHILI
|
1975
|
SEVERAL
|
PERU
|
COLOMBIA
|
1967
|
URUGUAY
|
URUGUAY
|
ARGENTINA
|
1963
|
BOLIVIA
|
BOLIVIA
|
PARAGUAY
|
1959
|
ECUADOR
|
URUGUAY
|
ARGENTINA
|
1959
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
1957
|
PERU
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
1956
|
URUGUAY
|
URUGUAY
|
CHILI
|
1955
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
CHILI
|
1953
|
PERU
|
PARAGUAY
|
BRAZIL
|
1949
|
BRAZIL
|
BRAZIL
|
PARAGUAY
|
1947
|
ECUADOR
|
ARGENTINA
|
PARAGUAY
|
1946
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
[1945
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
1942
|
URUGUAY
|
URUGUAY
|
ARGENTINA
|
1941
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
URUGUAY
|
1939
|
PERU
|
PERU
|
URUGUAY
|
1937
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
1935
|
PERU
|
URUGUAY
|
ARGENTINA
|
1929
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
PARAGUAY
|
1927
|
PERU
|
ARGENTINA
|
URUGUAY
|
1926
|
CHILI
|
URUGUAY
|
ARGENTINA
|
1925
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
1924
|
URUGUAY
|
URUGUAY
|
ARGENTINA
|
1923
|
URUGUAY
|
URUGUAY
|
ARGENTINA
|
1922
|
BRAZIL
|
BRAZIL
|
PARAGUAY
|
1921
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
1920
|
CHILI
|
URUGUAY
|
ARGENTINA
|
1919
|
BRAZIL
|
BRAZIL
|
URUGUAY
|
1917
|
URUGUAY
|
URUGUAY
|
ARGENTINA
|
1916
|
ARGENTINA
|
URUGUAY
|
ARGENTINA
