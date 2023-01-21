The former player and now sports commentator Emanuel Villahe lived a good moment in his stage with Blue Crosssame as it was from 2009 to 2012.
‘Tito’ played a total of 132 games with the sky-blues, scoring 66 goals and assisting with 16 assists, being one of the forwards most remembered by the cement fans due to his developed eye for goals.
In the 2009 Apertura Tournament, Villa showed his quality with the ball and established himself as the top net breaker in the tournament, scoring 17 goals.
Since their departure in 2012, to reach the Pumas as a free agent, they have paraded in Blue Cross dozens of attackers with many and few credentials that, for the most part, have been left behind.
Another of those who marked an era in the La Noria group was Jonathan Rodríguez. Key player who was one of the main people responsible for the long-awaited title obtained in Guard1anes 2021. In addition to winning the scoring title of Guard1anes 2020.
In total they have been 22 strikers points that Cruz Azul has contracted after the departure of Emmanuel Villa.
Here all the strikers signed after Emanuel Villa
Season 2012-2013
Teofilo Gutierrez – 9 goals
Mariano Pavone – 41 goals
Season 2013-2014
Achille Emana – 5 goals
Jerome Amione – 4 goals
ismael valadez – 18 goals
Season 2014-2015
rock santa cruz – 4 goals
Hannibal Lefty – 0 goals
German – 3 goals
Season 2015-216
Joffre Guerron – 11 goals
Jorge Benitez – 23 goals
Matias Vuoso – 10 goals
Season 2016-2017
Martin Cauteruccio – 23 goals
Jonathan Cristaldo – 5 goals
Eric Torres – 0 goals
Season 2017-2018
Felipe Mora – 14 goals
Season 2018-2019
jonathan rodriguez – 50 goals
Milton Caraglio – 25 goals
Martin Zuniga – 0 goals
Andres Renteria – 2 goals
Season 2019-2020
Bryan Angle – 12 goals
Lucas Passerini – 4 goals
Season 2020-2021
–
Season 2021-2022
Ivan Morales – 1 goal
#strikers #signed #Cruz #Azul #Emmanuel #Villa
Leave a Reply