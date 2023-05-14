Sunday, May 14, 2023, 09:54

















To keep all the elements in your home in good condition, you must clean with the right products. Doors are one of the parts that are used the most on a day-to-day basis. Therefore, cleaning this element of your home must be constant and will help improve the appearance of your home. It is common for the doors of the rooms in the house to be made of wood. These are difficult to clean if you do not take the necessary measures, since if you do not use the appropriate cleaning products you can only worsen their condition.

It may seem that the doors do not get dirty, but wood is one of the materials that accumulates dirt every day. So that this does not happen, you must use the appropriate cleaning products that will preserve the natural shine of the doors and you will not need a large number of chemical products. You cannot use just any product to clean wooden doors. So that this does not happen, you must follow a series of recommendations and use the appropriate products.

This is how you should clean wooden doors



To prevent wooden doors from being damaged, there are some tips and cleaning habits that can help you:

– Start by using a duster to remove the most superficial dust.

– Then, use a dry cloth or a clean microfiber cloth with water and neutral soap. Then remove the product in the same way with a clean cloth.

– For door frames and handles, it is best to use products that are specifically made for each material. These may need a more detailed cleaning.

– It is recommended to clean the wooden doors at least twice a week.

– If the doors are very dirty and you want to remove embedded dirt and disinfect them, you can use more specific products that care for wood in the same way as soap and water.

Cleaning according to material



Depending on the material from which the doors are made, they have a different cleaning mode.

– Lacquered doors: do not admit abrasive products. Clean with lukewarm water and neutral soap and dry with a cotton cloth.

– Wood veneer doors: do not use solvents. Use a sponge dipped in warm water and dry with a chamois in the direction of the grain.

– Solid wood doors: they are cleaned in the same way as veneer doors, but you can use furniture wax.