Real Madrid faces yet another Champions League season, a competition that for the white team has almost become routine but in which for many years they were not fortunate enough to be able to lift the trophy. Below we leave you with some of the most relevant data of Real Madrid in Europe, counting only since the creation of the Champions League:
How many games has Real Madrid played in the Champions League?
As expected, it is the club that has played the most games in the history of this competition. 474 Champions League games have led the white team under his armalmost 100 more than Bayern Munich (376) and 140 more than FC Barcelona.
How many victories does Real Madrid have in the Champions League?
Only victories in the 90 regulation minutes are counted in this statistic, since any overtime is counted as a tie. The statistics are surprising, and it is that Real Madrid has 283 victoriesthe same number of games that Manchester United have played.
How many defeats has Real Madrid in the Champions League?
Playing so many games also has its “negative” statistics, and that is Real Madrid is the team that has requested the most times in the Champions League, 110 in total. Although it is one every 2.5 victories, which is a great balance for such a demanding competition.
How many Champions League has Real Madrid won?
Although they have 14 European championships, Real Madrid was also very successful in the competition prior to the Champions League, the European Cup. Even so, they double the number of titles to the second in this statistic, which is FC Barcelona. Real Madrid has 8 Champions League, 5 in the last 10 years. 1997-98, 1999-00, 2001-02, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2021-22 are Real Madrid’s winning seasons in this competition.
Making a league-style classification, with wins, draws and losses counting as 3, 1 and 0 points respectively, Real Madrid would be the all-time leader of the classification, with 930 points. In second position is the other European giant, Bayern Munich, with 747 points, and FC Barcelona closes the podium with 646. In this classification, the games that are tied after extra time are counted by the result in the first 90 minutes, so they add up as a draw regardless of the subsequent result of the match.
|
games played
|
victories
|
draws
|
defeats
|
total points
|
Titles
|
474
|
283
|
81
|
110
|
930
|
8
