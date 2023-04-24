Enzo Jeremías Fernández He is living a dream from which he never wants to wake up. The Argentine midfielder, just 22 years old, became world champion with the Argentine team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting in Lionel Scaloni’s team, and receiving the award for the best Under 21 in the tournament.
As if this were not enough, and logically and expectedly, many top clubs in Europe appeared with the aim of taking it away from Benfica of Portugal as soon as possible, and after several twists and turns, the institution that was the winner was Chelsea of England, who plays in the highly competitive Premier League.
Enzo, emerged from River Plate and with a step in Defense and Justice where he began to demonstrate all his category, agreed to his contract with the “Blues” until 2027: the “Millionaire” received about 30 million euros for having 25% of the footballer file. Let’s go over the highlights of his careertheir numbers so far, and more details.
How many games does Enzo Fernández have at club level?
Until his match played on April 18 against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Enzo Fernández has played 129 official matches in his career: 33 for Defense and Justice, 53 for River, 29 for Benfica and 15 for Chelsea.
How many games has Enzo Fernández in the Argentine team?
As reported by the site sports results Flashscore, Enzo Fernández records 12 matches in the national team: seven for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and five for International Friendly Games: 3 in 2022 and 2 in this 2023.
|
CLUB
|
SEASON
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS/ASSISTS
|
RIVER
|
2019-20
|
1
|
0/0
|
DEFENDING
|
2019-20
|
13
|
1/0
|
DEFENDING
|
2020-21
|
twenty
|
0/2
|
RIVER
|
2020-21
|
24
|
23
|
RIVER
|
2021-22
|
28
|
10/6
|
BENFICA
|
2022-23
|
29
|
4/6
|
CHELSEA
|
2022-23
|
fifteen
|
0/2
|
TOTAL
|
–
|
129
|
17/19
|
FACT
|
NUMBER
|
AGE
|
twenty-one
|
MINUTES
|
563
|
TOUCHS
|
558
|
PASSES
|
410/468
|
EFFECTIVENESS
|
87%
|
GOALS
|
1
|
ASSISTANCES
|
1
|
RECOVERIES
|
39
|
QUALIFICATION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
COUNTRY
|
YEAR
|
ARGENTINE FIRST DIVISION
|
RIVER
|
ARGENTINA
|
2021
|
CHAMPIONS TROPHY
|
RIVER
|
ARGENTINA
|
2021
|
QUALIFICATION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
CAMPUS
|
YEAR
|
SOUTH AMERICAN CUP
|
DEFENSE AND JUSTICE
|
CORDOVA
|
2020
|
SOUTH AMERICAN WINNER’S CUP
|
DEFENSE AND JUSTICE
|
BRASILIA
|
2021
|
WORLD CUP
|
ARGENTINE SELECTION
|
QATAR
|
2022
|
DISTINCTION
|
YEAR
|
IN THE IDEAL XI OF THE SOUTH AMERICAN CUP
|
2020
|
BEST MIDWISTER OF AUGUST IN THE FIRST LEAGUE
|
2022
|
BEST YOUNG PLAYER WORLD CUP
|
2022
|
IN THE IDEAL XI OF THE WORLD CUP ACCORDING TO L’EQUIPE
|
2022
|
IN THE IDEAL XI OF CONMEBOL ACCORDING TO IFFHS
|
2022
|
WITHIN THE 100 BEST PLAYERS IN THE WORLD ACCORDING TO THE GUARDIAN
|
2022
