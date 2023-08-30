Since 90min, we have been compiling Champions League statistics on the occasion of the start of the competition season. After analyzing some of the most relevant clubs in the European competition, we are now going to analyze the performance of the Spanish clubs in the Champions League. These are some of the most relevant data:
How many matches have Spanish teams played in the Champions League?
Spain is the only country that has exceeded 1,000 games played in the Champions League. It is a fact that is better understood if we take into account that it is also the second country that has sent the most teams to the Champions League, 13, behind Germany (14) and ahead of England, France and Italy (10).
More news about the Champions League
How many victories does Spain have in the Champions League?
More than half of the matches that Spanish clubs have played in the Champions League have been a victory. 517 is the total number of matches they have woncompared to 494 in England or 363 in Germany.
How many Champions League games have they lost?
In such a demanding competition it is very difficult to have outstanding figures in terms of defeats, but Spain has a good overall record of games lost. As a country, it has lost 257 timeswhich compared to the victories leaves a ratio of more than two victories (2.01) for each defeat.
How many Champions have Spanish clubs won?
As expected, Spain is the country with the most Champions in their possession. Despite the fact that up to 13 different clubs have played in this competition, only two of them contribute to this statistic, but they are two of the most successful clubs in the Champions League. The 8 titles of real Madrid added to the 4 of FC Barcelona they leave a total of 12 titles5 more than the second country (England with 7) and 7 more than the third (Italy with 5).
And adding points as if it were a league?
In this case, Spain continues to be the absolute leader of countries in the Champions League. Although the group stage of the Champions League is played with a points system, from the round of 16 they are no longer taken into account, but these matches are included in this statistic.
In this classification, the games that go to extra time tied are counted by the result in the first 90 minutes, so they add up as a draw regardless of the subsequent result of the game.
Spain is ahead of England with 1801 points, almost 100 more than the English (1714) and more than 500 above Italy, which is the third country with 1286 points.
|
games played
|
victories
|
draws
|
defeats
|
Points
|
Titles
|
1,024
|
517
|
250
|
257
|
1801
|
12
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#statistics #Spain #Champions #League #goals #games #titles
Leave a Reply