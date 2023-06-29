Rayados de Monterrey has a very large squad, however, at the request of ‘Tano’, the directive moves within the market with the aim of closing some reinforcements that increase internal competition and make the royals the most valuable squad once again. from the country. In addition, the administration of ‘Tato’ Noriega, sports director, wants to leave his mark within the institution and that is why they have clung to the signature of a star player.
More news about the transfer market
However, the hunt for the new star is being a total failure for the royals, in fact, this obsession is only causing the team to have delays in other market movements. Yesterday at 90min we informed you that Oliver Torres, a footballer from Sevilla in Spain, rejected the offer to those from northern Mexico without even listening, thus, the Spaniard has become the fifth renowned player to close the door on Monterey.
Noriega has received only negative responses, the famous case of Lucas Moura, who has been the closest of all, since he even had contact with people who had played in Mexico and lived within the city. In addition, another Brazilian who gave a no was Hulk. From the Brazilian league, likewise the Argentine center forward Jonathan Calleri refused to come to Mexico and as if that were not enough, Oliver Torres was not the first Spaniard to refuse to visit Rayados, Isco had already done it before.
#stars #refused #sign #Rayados #Monterrey
