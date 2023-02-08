The Brazilian squad lived its debut and farewell when facing the strong African team Mazembe from the Congo league, a team with few reflectors that beat Inter 2-0.

The team claimed third place by beating South Korea’s Seongnam FC 4-2.

The Brazilian club settled for being the third best team by beating Guanzhou Evergrande of China 3-2.

The Asian team defeated the South Americans with category and by a landslide by a score of 3-0. Already for the game for third place, Atlético beat América from the penalty shootout.

The Arabs did not miss, while Enzo Pérez missed the fifth shot. Already in a duel for third place, they thrashed Kashima of Japan 4-0.

The Brazilian team met the Tigres in the semifinal. The Mexicans were the sweet spot of the match, however, with a solo goal by André-Pierre Gignac, at 54′, they ended up leaving Palmeiras on the road.

Also, the Brazilians fell in the game for third place against Al-Ahly from the penalty shootout.

The Brazilian team stayed in the semifinal against Al-Hilal, an Arab squad that won 3-2 with two goals from the penalty spot. Next Saturday they will seek to stay in third place, waiting for the rival of the loser of the game between Real Madrid and Al-Ahly.