He Club World Cup 2023 It continues to develop and the crosses have been forming, to meet the champion of this edition, which will be held next Saturday, February 11.
Since the new Mundialito format was created, the South American squads have been among the strongest and have given the Europeans the most fight; however, there are cases where the clubs consummate their debut and farewell, staying with the desire to play the grand final.
On this occasion, in 90min we present you who have been all the South American clubs that did not reach the grand final of the competition.
6. Porto Alegre
In 2010 the whole of the International Porto Alegre he stayed on the way to being able to get his pass to the grand final of the Mundialito.
The Brazilian squad lived its debut and farewell when facing the strong African team Mazembe from the Congo league, a team with few reflectors that beat Inter 2-0.
The team claimed third place by beating South Korea’s Seongnam FC 4-2.
5. Atletico Mineiro
He Atletico Mineiro He also already knows what it’s like to stay on the road and not reach a Club World Cup final. In 2013 they made their debut against Raja Casablanca from Morocco, a team that did not shrink in the presence of Ronaldinho and they won 3-1.
The Brazilian club settled for being the third best team by beating Guanzhou Evergrande of China 3-2.
4. National Athletic
In 2016 the Colombian squad of the National Athletic was surprised to lose in his debut in the tournament against Kashima of Japan.
The Asian team defeated the South Americans with category and by a landslide by a score of 3-0. Already for the game for third place, Atlético beat América from the penalty shootout.
3.River Plate
On December 18, 2018, River Plate debuted in the Mundialito by facing Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates. The Argentines arrived confident and were defeated 5-4 after the penalty spot was taken.
The Arabs did not miss, while Enzo Pérez missed the fifth shot. Already in a duel for third place, they thrashed Kashima of Japan 4-0.
2. Palmeiras
In the 2020 edition of the Club World Cup, the South American team that was left wanting to advance to the grand final of the competition was palmeiras.
The Brazilian team met the Tigres in the semifinal. The Mexicans were the sweet spot of the match, however, with a solo goal by André-Pierre Gignac, at 54′, they ended up leaving Palmeiras on the road.
Also, the Brazilians fell in the game for third place against Al-Ahly from the penalty shootout.
1. Flamenco
The most recent case of a South American team that could not reach the grand final of the competition is the flamenco.
The Brazilian team stayed in the semifinal against Al-Hilal, an Arab squad that won 3-2 with two goals from the penalty spot. Next Saturday they will seek to stay in third place, waiting for the rival of the loser of the game between Real Madrid and Al-Ahly.
