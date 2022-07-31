Real Madrid has just won its 14th Big-eared, last May. various players of White House will participate in this 22nd edition of the world Cup this winter in Qatar. To date, only 11 players achieved the incredible feat of winning both competitions in the same year. Will this list grow?
The former German goalkeeper is one of the few in the world to have won every possible club and national title. In 1974 he was European champion with Bayern Munich and world champion with Germany. Legend
Paul Breitner was a teammate of Sepp Maier during the glorious years of the Bavarian club. The former midfielder, who also played as a defender, is among one of the great German players of the 1970s.
The former defender is one of the players with the most appearances in the history of Bayern Munich. Their 524 games in 14 seasons with the Bavarian club, make him one of the great Bavarian idols.
For many, it is best defender of all time. Some also consider him the most important player in the history of Bayern, where he played between 1964 and 1977. Today, the former defender is the honorary president of the club.
Another great former Germany international joins the list of players who won the Champions League and the World Cup in the same year. Uli Hoeness participated in Bayern Munich’s European title and the Mannschaft World Cup in 1974.
nicknamed “der Bomber”Gerd Müller is considered one of the most terrifying attackers of all time. Collectively and individually, he won almost everything. He died in 2021, leaving the world of football in mourning.
Jupp Kapellmann is the seventh player in the iconic generation of Bayern and German national team players who won the Champions League and the World Cup in 1974. Another big name on those trophies.
In 1998, when Real Madrid won their seventh Champions League, the Blues they won the World Cup for the first time in their history. Karembeu was present in both campaigns.
Only players from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid achieved the feat of winning both competitions in the same year. In 2002 it was the turn of Roberto Carlos, who raised the highest European competition with the white team and the National Team.
The 2014 World Cup was the scene of historic moments. We remember the humiliation inflicted by the Mannschaft in Brazil, in the Maracaña (7-1). While some were sad, others celebrated. That year, for example, was memorable for Sami Khedira. The midfielder won the Champions League with Real Madrid and the World Cup with Germany.
Varene is the latest player to accomplish this feat. In 2018, France beat Croatia in the World Cup final (4-2). Earlier, Real Madrid won its 13th Champions League. The tricolor defender was present in both.
