Now he must recover his level of play that one day he was known for and for which his name began to sound in Europe.

CONFIRMED. Igor Lichnovsky is a new player of Club Tigres UANL. He arrives from Al-Shabab FC. ??⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NCAkq3Ki6r – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) January 18, 2022

With little noise and few reflectors in the negotiation, in the blink of an eye Tigres made official the hiring of Cruz Azui’s former player, who comes from Al-Shabab.

That was the first hiring of those from the ‘U’ for the Closing Tournament 2022. So far he has played 173 minutes.

With the Scarlets he is a starter and is showing his talent on the pitch.

Ulises Cardona left practice on Sunday, and suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, the footballer will be out for 8 to 12 weeks and will miss the start of the tournament with the Rayos⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Uhthfc2wxw — Typical FC Fan (@SomosTAFC) January 5, 2022

Unfortunately, the Mexican suffered an injury that will keep him in the dry dock for approximately two to three months,

The Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo is another of the players who is waiting for a date to arrive in Monterrey and finalize his transfer to #Tigers. On the recommendation of Toronto, he will have special clauses for his discipline. pic.twitter.com/6GPRFf1V3f — Alex Vargas (@alexvargastv2) January 18, 2022

It is reported that the defender will be a bargaining chip for the ‘Titan’ to become a new Toronto FC player.

Fluminense confirms that the sale of Nino Mota to Tigres fell through https://t.co/BLtiqgromZ pic.twitter.com/oakUtjk9m9 — Halftime (@halftime) January 7, 2022

Although the rumors have subsided, due to the almost tied reinforcement Yeferson Soteldo.