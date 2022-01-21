The Tigers team has not made any ‘bombshell’ or exotic signings in past tournaments. For the present contest, the feline group has been more discreet, although it has made interesting signings to face Clausura 2022.
Here we present how the tall, low and the possible reinforcements that could arrive at the last minute to the team led by Miguel Herrera.
The best signing made by Tigres for this semester was that of Sebastian Cordova. The midfielder came from America and was one of the most notorious hires in the winter legs market.
Now he must recover his level of play that one day he was known for and for which his name began to sound in Europe.
One of the most recent contracts and that attracted attention was that of the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky.
With little noise and few reflectors in the negotiation, in the blink of an eye Tigres made official the hiring of Cruz Azui’s former player, who comes from Al-Shabab.
Since the final between Atlas and León ended, it was reported that this had been the last game of Jesus Angle, since the university team had closed negotiations with the rojinegros.
That was the first hiring of those from the ‘U’ for the Closing Tournament 2022. So far he has played 173 minutes.
On the other hand, the Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra he did not continue with Tigres’ plans, so the Red Devils of Toluca immediately raised their hands to take over his services.
With the Scarlets he is a starter and is showing his talent on the pitch.
A few days ago the departure of the ‘Pacho’ Meza of the group of Tigers. His departure from the club was more than a fact, since an injury ended up marginalizing him and it was the player himself who expressed his interest in leaving as soon as possible.
On the other hand, one of the most sensitive casualties of Tigres was that of the charrúa leonardo fernandez. He had practically few opportunities to show himself during his time with the team, a situation that Toluca took advantage of to finally return him to the State of Mexico as a definitive purchase.
Another of the elements that ended up leaving the Tigres squad was Ulysses Cardona. The 21-year-old winger did not enter into coach Miguel Herrera’s plans, so he ended up being signed by Rayos del Necaxa for this tournament.
Unfortunately, the Mexican suffered an injury that will keep him in the dry dock for approximately two to three months,
With the possible departure of Carlos Salcedo from the team, the latest reports suggest that the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo He will be the one to take his place.
It is reported that the defender will be a bargaining chip for the ‘Titan’ to become a new Toronto FC player.
Until two weeks ago, the name of the player Nino Mota began to sound loudly in the royal ensemble. Both Brazilian and Monterrey media reported on the possible hiring of the central defender.
Although the rumors have subsided, due to the almost tied reinforcement Yeferson Soteldo.
As we mentioned above, the Mexican central defender would have his hours numbered with Tigres. There is even much talk about the fact that his last match was against Puebla, since the negotiations to become a new Toronto FC player are more than closed and only the last details are being fine-tuned.
