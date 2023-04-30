América is one of the top candidates to win the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament title. Fernando Ortiz’s team has had an incredible season both collectively and in the individual performance of some elements. Henry Martín, without a doubt, has been the great figure of the Eagles this semester.
The striker from Yucatan has 14 goals and five assists with one day to go before the end of the tournament. ‘La Bomba’ has broken several records in the history of the Azulcremas this semester and seeks to be crowned scoring champion this weekend.
America has a rich history and throughout it has had several scoring champions.
Ernesto Sota won the Mexican soccer goalscoring title three times with América: in the 1924-1925 (10 goals), 1927-1928 (16 goals) and 1929-1930 (12 goals) seasons.
The Mexican striker for Las Águilas won the scoring title in the 1958-1959 season with 25 goals on his account.
‘Zague’ is one of the greatest legends of Club América. In the 1965-1966 season he won the Mexican league scoring title with 20 goals.
Enrique Borja won the scoring title three times with the Águilas del América: in the 1970-1971 (20 goals), 1971-1972 (26 goals) and 1972-1973 (24 goals) seasons.
In the 1973-1974 season, ‘Pata Bendita’ won the scoring title by scoring 26 goals.
In the 1982-1983 season, the Argentine striker won the scoring championship with 22 goals on his personal record.
Cuauhtémoc Blanco won the scoring title of the Winter 1998 tournament. The talented attacker scored an astonishing 16 goals in 16 games.
The Brazilian striker won the scoring title in the Clausura 2005 tournament with 11 goals on his personal account. He shared the distinction with Matías Vuoso, Walter Gaitán and Sebastián Abreu. The Eagles raised the cup on that occasion.
The ‘Angel Exterminator’ clinched the scoring title in the 2011 Clausura tournament. Reyna achieved this feat with 13 goals despite not being a nominal center forward.
Christian Benítez is the last scoring champion of America. The legendary Ecuadorian striker achieved these distinctions in the Clausura 2012 (14 goals), Apertura 2012 (11 goals) and Clausura 2013 (12 goals). The first two titles he shared with Iván Alonso and Esteban Paredes, respectively.
After staying very close to achieving it in 2022, the Mexican attacker was left with the scoring crown in Mexico. His 14 goals give him the scoring title and second place in the general table for América.
