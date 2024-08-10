The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) transfer market continues to stir up the waters of European football, and this week has left several notable news stories. We leave you with all the rumors and news about the PSG transfer market:
First of all, PSG have officially signed Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt. As announced by the club on social media, the transfer was closed for 40 million euros plus 5 million in variables. Pacho, 22, signs until 2029 and becomes the first Ecuadorian in PSG’s history, a strategic move to strengthen the defense under Luis Enrique.
Meanwhile, tensions between Real Madrid and PSG continue to grow, this time due to the competition for Chelsea’s young talent Joshua Kofi Acheampong. According to The Independent, both clubs are willing to shell out €15 million for the promising 18-year-old right-back. Following Kylian Mbappé’s recent departure to Real Madrid, relations between the two giants have cooled, and this new clash in the transfer market only adds fuel to the fire.
Meanwhile, PSG have also set their sights on Jadon Sancho, who currently plays for Manchester United. According to Sky Sports, negotiations between the two clubs are underway, with the English player looking favourably on a possible move to Paris. Sancho, who had a difficult end to the season at United, could find an opportunity at PSG to revitalise his career under Luis Enrique.
As for Manuel Ugarte, it seems that his departure from PSG will not be as imminent as expected. According to The Athletic, Manchester United have decided to withdraw their interest in the Uruguayan midfielder due to the high valuation that PSG has set. The 70 million euros that the Parisians demand have proven to be an insurmountable obstacle, which has led the English club to explore other options in the market.
Finally, PSG have made a huge splash by securing the arrival of Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves from Benfica. The 19-year-old midfielder has been acquired for 70 million euros, plus 10 million in variables, and has signed a contract until 2029. With this addition, PSG strengthens its midfield and prepares for possible departures, such as that of Manuel Ugarte, who could end up joining another club if the right conditions are met.
