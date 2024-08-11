Manchester United continue to work on the transfer market, looking to strengthen a squad that needs several adjustments. We leave you with the rumours and news about the Manchester club’s transfer market:
According to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, the English club are actively negotiating to bring in Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt, both from Bayern Munich. Erik ten Hag sees these additions as key to bolstering the defence, especially given the lack of European football next season, which could make it difficult to attract big names to the club.
Elsewhere, United are also looking for a top-class left-back. According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have set their sights on Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu. The 24-year-old Turkish full-back has impressed with his performances in the Super Lig and could be a crucial piece to bolster Erik ten Hag’s defence. Negotiations appear to be at an advanced stage, and the signing could be finalised in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho’s future remains uncertain. According to the Daily Star, Manchester United have decided to block his move to Paris Saint-Germain, despite interest from the French club. United will not allow the English winger to leave without first finding a suitable replacement. Sancho, who has a market value of €47m, could remain an important part of Ten Hag’s team if a viable alternative does not emerge.
United are also exploring attacking options, with Marca reporting that they have shown interest in Fiorentina’s Argentine striker Nico Gonzalez. Gonzalez, 26, had a standout season with 14 goals and five assists in 42 games, making him a key player for his side. His signing would be expensive, but he could offer United much-needed attacking quality for next season.
Finally, the name Youssouf Fofana has appeared on Manchester United’s agenda. The 25-year-old Monaco midfielder has been linked with the English club, but according to Sky Sports, no formal offer has yet been made. Fofana, who made 31 starts in Ligue 1 last season, could be an interesting option to strengthen United’s midfield, although the club will have to move quickly if they want to secure his signing before the transfer window closes.
