The Ligue 1 transfer market is in full swing, with several rumours and negotiations promising significant changes in the top teams of the French championship. Paris Saint-Germain, after the departure of its star Kylian Mbappé, is leading the news with possible million-euro signings and strategic moves. Here we present the most interesting news and rumours of this dynamic summer market.
Paris Saint-Germain are willing to spend up to €200 million on strikers Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Corriere dello Sport. Following the departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, coach Luis Enrique is looking to strengthen his attack with these players. However, Napoli are only willing to negotiate for Osimhen, which complicates the deal.
Despite the rumours, sources close to PSG have denied offering €250m for Lamine Yamal, according to Sport. Although the young talent from FC Barcelona is extremely attractive to the Parisians, no concrete move has been made for his signing. This denial casts doubt on the veracity of the initial reports about the supposed record offer.
From Portugal, CNN Portugal reports that PSG are willing to offer €120 million plus a player for Benfica’s promising midfielder Joao Neves. With Manchester United also in the running, the Parisians are looking to secure the arrival of the young talent to strengthen their midfield. This offer underlines PSG’s intention to continue attracting young stars in the market.
Midfielder Khéphren Thuram has been confirmed as a new Juventus player, according to the club’s official channels. Coming from Nice, Thuram joins the Italian side for 25 million euros. His arrival strengthens Juventus’ midfield, which continues to invest in young talents. This signing reinforces the Bianconeri’s ambition to improve their performance in the coming season.
Manuel Ugarte, who has had a difficult season at PSG, is close to joining Manchester United. Despite an initial investment of 60 million euros for the Uruguayan, PSG are willing to let him go after not counting on Luis Enrique. Negotiations between PSG and the English club are advanced, with Ugarte looking for a fresh start in the Premier League.
#rumours #news #Ligue #transfer #market #Kvaratskhelia #Osimhen #Thuram..
Leave a Reply