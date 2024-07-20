The Ligue 1 transfer market is in full swing, with several rumours and negotiations promising significant changes in the top teams of the French championship. Paris Saint-Germain, after the departure of its star Kylian Mbappé, is leading the news with possible million-euro signings and strategic moves. Here we present the most interesting news and rumours of this dynamic summer market.
Atletico Madrid are not ruling out a swap deal with Olympique Marseille, proposing Thomas Lemar in exchange for Jonathan Clauss. Despite having several options for the right-back spot, the Colchoneros are interested in Clauss, who has also attracted interest from other clubs such as Nice, AS Roma and Napoli.
Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier is back in France. After his time at PSG and a spell at Trabzonspor, the 32-year-old joins Lille on a two-year deal until 30 June 2026. Free after his last campaign in Turkey, Meunier has now found a new team to continue his career in Ligue 1.
Although West Ham have reached an agreement with Nice for the transfer of French centre-back Jean Claire Todibo, the 24-year-old only has his sights set on joining Juventus in Serie A. Despite being on the agenda of several top European clubs, Todibo has rejected West Ham’s offer and is hoping Juventus can convince Nice to sign him.
Désiré Doué’s fine performances with Rennes have attracted the attention of big European clubs. The 19-year-old, with 8 goals and 7 assists in 76 games, is being contested by Bayern Munich and PSG. Both clubs are willing to pay around €50 million for the winger, leaving the final decision in the hands of the player.
After weeks of negotiations and despite local opposition, Olympique de Marseille have signed Mason Greenwood from Manchester United. The 22-year-old English striker joins the French side for around 31 million euros. Greenwood, who stood out last season with 10 goals and 3 assists, will continue his career in Ligue 1.
Despite rumours of his connection with Atletico Madrid, Jonathan Clauss will not play for Atletico Madrid. The 31-year-old French right-back, who comes from Olympique de Marseille, is on the verge of joining Nice. According to Le Parisien, Nice will pay around 5 million euros for his signing, with 4 million euros fixed and the rest in variables. Clauss will sign a two-year contract with the option for a further one.
Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, signed last summer for 60 million euros from Sporting Lisbon, could leave PSG just a year after his arrival. The Parisian club are open to transferring the 23-year-old if they receive a significant offer. Manchester United are in negotiations to take the player to Old Trafford.
#rumours #news #Ligue #transfer #market #Jonathan #Clauss #Mason #Greenwood..
Leave a Reply