Major League Soccer follows the actions of the 2023 season, however, names of possible reinforcements for this season and even for the following season are already beginning to be heard, led by the Argentine Lionel Messi which confirmed to inter miami as your next destination.
Here are all the highs, lows and signings of the MLS:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The adventure of the Colombian in Mexican soccer did not last long, since he is out of the Pachuca. The forward will return to the MLSbut now with Royal Salt Lakeafter having paid six million dollars and signed for three seasons.
The Argentine ended his contract with the Juventus and although the intention of inter miami is to join it with The Flea Messi, for now it could not be. The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo announced that the desire of the Noodle is to stay a while longer in the Old Continent, having as an option the Benficaa club that helped him make the leap to Europe.
The Spanish said goodbye to Barcelona this season after being the only club he has defended in his entire career. For a long time it was mentioned that the pivot was in the crosshairs of the inter miami and from Spain they have speculated about it. However, in addition to the possibility of reuniting with Messiyou have other options such as soccer in Saudi Arabia, since both the Al Nassr As the al hilal They already put a large amount of money on the table. According Sportthe MLS it would seem better to him because living in Miami would be attractive for his family.
Another of the dreams of many fans is to join the Uruguayan with Messi in it inter miamiHowever, the striker assured that for now he does not plan to leave the Guild Porto Alegre, since his contract ends until the end of next year.
Claro Sports indicated that Chivas of the MX League reached an agreement with the forward, however, the most difficult thing is missing, that the board of directors of the Sporting Kansas City of the MLS make things easy.
El Rebaño launched an economic offer to dissolve the current contract between the Tamaulipas and the North American club. If the Wizards do not accept the proposal, in six months they know that it will be difficult to retain Peluchín, so he would go free due to his desire to return to the fold.
He Mazatlan of the MX League welcomed the offensive Paraguayan from Minnesota United.
In this way, the South American put an end to his second spell with the loonsleaving his mark at 13 goals with six assists.
The Guatemalan put an end to his stage with the Municipal of his country. Therefore, Chucho revealed that he has offers to return to the MX Leaguealthough it also has from the MLS and from Canada.
The Argentine striker leaves Girona from Spain and must return to the MLS with the New York City F.C., owner of his pass, who is willing to sell it because there would be several clubs interested in having his services. The Spanish team confirmed that it will not make use of the purchase option after completing the loan. Those interested in signing him are the West Ham of England and the Seville from Spain.
He Minnesota United announced the signing of the Nigerian midfielder from UNFCF2 with a short term deal.
The Colombian journalist alexis rodriguez revealed that the player cali america has received offers from the MLS. However, the names of the North American clubs were not revealed.
In the same way, the midfielder of the National Athletic of Colombia has also received an offer from the MLS and another from Europe.
After being discharged by the real Madridthe Belgian has an offer from Vancouver WhitecapsAlthough for now he is still analyzing whether to continue his career or retire.
Orlando City signed the midfielder on a short-term deal. The 17-year-old played with the B team and made his debut on March 26, 2022.
FC Cincinnati signed the 23-year-old defender to a contract through 2023, with options for 2024, 2025 and 2026.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#rumors #transfers #ups #downs #MLS #season #Messi #Arango #Busquets #Amarilla
Leave a Reply