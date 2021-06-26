As for casualties, the cats have announced the departure of the archer Miguel Ortega, the Ecuadorian Jordan sierra and the colombian Julian Quinones.

There were also doubts about whether the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez and the colombian Francisco Meza. The Uruguayan received the approval of Piojo to stay in the squad, while the coffee grower wants to go to another club where he can enjoy more minutes.

Without more to say, here are all the rumors of transfers of the university students:

⚽️✅ AGREED: # AmericaDeCali accepted the offer of #Monterrey (4-5M $). Tomorrow the Colombian midfielder Duván Vergara (24) will say goodbye to his teammates and if the paperwork turns out well, he will travel no later than Sunday. pic.twitter.com/wcxrx5TW5Y – Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) June 25, 2021

Federico Viñas is NOT going to Tigres pic.twitter.com/pxVY6goeH8 – Javier Mizar (@ JavierMizar24) May 24, 2021

Although his level dropped in his last tournament, he is trusted by Piojo, but in the end he will continue to be linked to the Coapa team.

“It would be nice”: Danilo Arboleda, the defender waiting for Tigres’ call https://t.co/yJxnYZnEm4 pic.twitter.com/ES7DegTLpn – HalfTime (@mediottime) May 31, 2021

For now, the 26-year-old South American has six more months of loan with FC Sheriff from Moldova, where he has just been champion.

The Turkish board would be open to part with their footballer, who has already requested his departure from the Ottoman team.

Tigres negotiates with Atlas for Jesús Angulo https://t.co/Vz7KdePJVp pic.twitter.com/mtlHl2hKwU – HalfTime (@mediottime) May 26, 2021

According to the portal Halftime, the feline directive has been negotiating if it can close the defense.

However, the cats would have a rival for the defender and it is Necaxa, as the player’s father made it known.

His arrival is important for the regios because Meza ends his contract in December 2021, although it transcends that he wants to leave this summer.

#TIGRES | ?Last moment ?? FABIEN CENTONZE IS OFFERED TO TIGERS The 25-year-old French right-back Fabien Centonze, current FC Metz player, was proposed by his representative to the UANL Tigers of Gignac and Thauvin. Tigers, first would have to release more NFM places pic.twitter.com/y1iUbRuSGA – Vladimir García (@VladimirGarciaG) June 6, 2021

However, the current squad has the limit of foreigners occupied and to sign another international element they will have to analyze an exit.

Tigres probes Orbelín Pineda; It all depends on whether you renew with Cruz Azul https://t.co/mDEikfY36z pic.twitter.com/KFCXRuU7gR – HalfTime (@mediottime) April 20, 2021

So that he could get to San Nicolás de los Garza, the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero He had to stay definitively with Cruz Azul and he was also Uruguayan Leo Fernandez he had to go to Tijuana.

In the end, nothing happened and each of the three involved stayed in their respective team, until now.

Renato Ibarra would arrive in Tigres at the request of Miguel Herrera https://t.co/avUuX3610O pic.twitter.com/r9QPwKT5GC – Formula Group (@Radio_Formula) May 20, 2021

CLOSE VERY CLOSE ?? Reports assure that Juan Pablo Vigón is nowhere from leaving @PumasMX and thus get to reinforce @TigresOficial ? Heading to Opening 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣?#LaVozDelFutbol #LigaMX #Tigers pic.twitter.com/wkmFFfK2LW – W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) June 24, 2021

On the other hand, in his column of the Record Journal, journalist David medrano revealed that the player from the capital club would leave for three million dollars, while the University of Nuevo León would only pay 2.5 million dollars.

‘BOMBAZO’ IN SIGHT! ????? ⚽ According @ChelaESPNcommx, Paulinho has been offered to Liga MX, specifically to three teams: América, Monterrey and Tigres ??? Let’s remember that the 32-year-old midfielder has played for teams like Tottenham and Barcelona. Who will take it? pic.twitter.com/sN1HaLgqNq – Fanbolero (@fanbolero) June 24, 2021

The South American midfielder terminated the contract with him Guangzhou EvergrandeHowever, his high salary would be a problem, since it is estimated that he earns around $ 15 million annually.