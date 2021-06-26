Tigres has not made many moves so far, even as a new era begins under the management of Miguel Herrera, announcing only in French Florian Thauvin and waiting for more to bring the directive.
As for casualties, the cats have announced the departure of the archer Miguel Ortega, the Ecuadorian Jordan sierra and the colombian Julian Quinones.
There were also doubts about whether the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez and the colombian Francisco Meza. The Uruguayan received the approval of Piojo to stay in the squad, while the coffee grower wants to go to another club where he can enjoy more minutes.
Without more to say, here are all the rumors of transfers of the university students:
Tigers He had the Colombian striker in his sights, however, his eternal rival Rayados was also in the fight and in the end was the win, announcing the player of America from Cali as your new reinforcement.
The Uruguayan forward of América was supposedly one of Herrera’s options for Tigers.
Although his level dropped in his last tournament, he is trusted by Piojo, but in the end he will continue to be linked to the Coapa team.
The Colombian defender expressed his desire to reach Tigers, a club that bought it two years ago, so now it only waits for the call from the royal team.
For now, the 26-year-old South American has six more months of loan with FC Sheriff from Moldova, where he has just been champion.
The feline team hopes to give the ‘bombshell’ of the Brazilian, who plays in the Fenerbahce Turkey, although the conflict is also Flamengo.
The Turkish board would be open to part with their footballer, who has already requested his departure from the Ottoman team.
It has been said for some time that Atlas and Tigers They are in negotiations for the red-black player, as he is the object of the Louse’s desire.
According to the portal Halftime, the feline directive has been negotiating if it can close the defense.
In the U of Nuevo León they are looking for central defense and one of the objectives is the Paraguayan from Cerro Porteño, according to the journalist Arturo Rubin from Monumental Radio.
However, the cats would have a rival for the defender and it is Necaxa, as the player’s father made it known.
His arrival is important for the regios because Meza ends his contract in December 2021, although it transcends that he wants to leave this summer.
By counting on the French André-Pierre Gignac Y Florian Thauvin, it is known that there may be another compatriot of his in the squad, according to the words of Vladimir Garcia from TUDN, because the name of the 25-year-old right-back, current player of the Metz from League 1.
However, the current squad has the limit of foreigners occupied and to sign another international element they will have to analyze an exit.
El Maguito was allegedly involved in an exchange between three teams.
So that he could get to San Nicolás de los Garza, the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero He had to stay definitively with Cruz Azul and he was also Uruguayan Leo Fernandez he had to go to Tijuana.
In the end, nothing happened and each of the three involved stayed in their respective team, until now.
According to him Record Journal, the Ecuadorian extreme is in the interest of Tigers, something that seems complicated because they would have to free a place of Unformed player in Mexico, leaving their future in the air when being discarded by America and not continue with Atlas.
Channel 6 Sports could know that the captain of the Pumas will arrive at Tigers As a definitive purchase, this in an amount no greater than three million dollars and without third-party exchanges.
On the other hand, in his column of the Record Journal, journalist David medrano revealed that the player from the capital club would leave for three million dollars, while the University of Nuevo León would only pay 2.5 million dollars.
There are three clubs interested in the Brazilian: America, Striped Y Tigers.
The South American midfielder terminated the contract with him Guangzhou EvergrandeHowever, his high salary would be a problem, since it is estimated that he earns around $ 15 million annually.
