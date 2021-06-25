The idea of the champion Cruz Azul is to keep at least 90 percent of his squad to bet on the two-time championship in the next Apertura 2021, which is working for him at the moment because several of the important men are about to renew their contracts.
Not everything is joy in the cement industry because one of the most appreciated figures by the fans, the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero, is about to return to Tijuana by not reaching an agreement that really convinces the border.
The Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso It also does not have new hires, they only incorporated the first team to Antonio Sanchez and the Panamanian Angel Orelien, coming from Cruz Azul Hidalgo of the Premier league, but they probably will, since there is time left and The Machine cannot afford not to arm itself to give its rivals an advantage.
Here all the rumors of transfers of the celestial table so far.
The 26-year-old Peruvian rang loudly to reinforce the champion and from Argentina they indicated that he was offered to arrive this summer.
However, one of the problems in bringing man from the Godoy Cruz was that he plays as a pivot or midfielder on the right, positions occupied by Orbelín Pineda, a Peruvian man Yoshimar Yotún and the Argentine Guillermo Fernandez, among others.
Since last summer the name of the defender came out to arrive at La Maquina and once again it is one of the options, since Reynoso wants a defender on the left.
The 27-year-old Spaniard belongs to Atlético San Luis, although he was on loan to Necaxa last year and for now the European central defender has returned with the Potosinos after his loan, but the club would be willing to let him go at an appropriate price, plus the set of La Noria would like an assignment with an option to buy.
According to information revealed by Ecuadorian media, the left back, who can also play on the right, has been probed by the celestial ones.
The Pitbull plays with him Barcelona of Guayaquil and it has a valid contract until 2023, apart it is valued at 800 thousand euros.
The American medium The Athletic revealed that the American will not continue in the Toronto fc of the Major League Soccer and one of the teams that had raised their hand to sign him is the champion Blue Cross, which was later denied by journalists.
With the departure of the U-17 world champion from Coapa, his possible fate began to be rumored, with names such as Toluca, Lion or Blue CrossHowever, both scarlet and celestial have already made it known that they have no possibility of adding him to their ranks.
Although just two days ago the Ecuadorian from America was linked with Blue Cross, the reality is that it was never in the minds of the board.
Finally, there are more names of players who could leave the team, in addition to Rivero: Luis Romo (to Europe), Orbelín (Tigers), Jose de Jesus Corona (need to renew), Pablo Aguilar (need to renew) and Sebastian Jurado (loan to add minutes).
