Not everything is joy in the cement industry because one of the most appreciated figures by the fans, the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero, is about to return to Tijuana by not reaching an agreement that really convinces the border.

The Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso It also does not have new hires, they only incorporated the first team to Antonio Sanchez and the Panamanian Angel Orelien, coming from Cruz Azul Hidalgo of the Premier league, but they probably will, since there is time left and The Machine cannot afford not to arm itself to give its rivals an advantage.

Here all the rumors of transfers of the celestial table so far.

[#LPF] #MercadoDePases | Wilder’s performance #Cartagena on @ClubGodoyCruz it was very good. The Peruvian midfielder was one of the highest points in Sebastián Méndez’s squad and that aroused the interest of @Blue Cross from Mexico. In Tomba he played 18 games and scored 3 goals. pic.twitter.com/BUCt6nN7AZ – Goal Difference ⚽️ (@GolDifference) June 5, 2021

However, one of the problems in bringing man from the Godoy Cruz was that he plays as a pivot or midfielder on the right, positions occupied by Orbelín Pineda, a Peruvian man Yoshimar Yotún and the Argentine Guillermo Fernandez, among others.

The 27-year-old Spaniard belongs to Atlético San Luis, although he was on loan to Necaxa last year and for now the European central defender has returned with the Potosinos after his loan, but the club would be willing to let him go at an appropriate price, plus the set of La Noria would like an assignment with an option to buy.

#Blue Cross | Who is Mario Pineida, the footballer that Cruz Azul is interested in? Juan Máximo Reynoso is already looking for reinforcements […] ? Read more here?https://t.co/4tmUDQR8ivhttps://t.co/4tmUDQR8iv pic.twitter.com/ws9fUbJczY – Azul De Corazon Oficial ⚪️ (@ AZULDeCorazon14) June 12, 2021

The Pitbull plays with him Barcelona of Guayaquil and it has a valid contract until 2023, apart it is valued at 800 thousand euros.

Jozy Altidore will not go to Mexico to play with Cruz Azul ❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/cFX8SP8r1U – MLS Action (@MLS_Action) June 16, 2021

They don’t want it either! ? Contrary to recent rumors, the directors of Cruz Azul Y Toluca denied any interest in the services of Giovani Dos Santos. ?? What do you think is the fate of Gio’s football career? ?#Biggest ? pic.twitter.com/Xv5I46krFm – LosmasgrandesMX (@LosMasGrandesMX) June 18, 2021