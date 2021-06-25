America has already started its physical preparation for the Opening 2021 and within the preseason there are already the three new azulcremas reinforcements, with Miguel Layún in the lead and escorted by Salvador Reyes Y Fernando Madrigal.
Despite these additions, or probably due to the low impact of them, the rumors do not stop around the team and in large part it is due to the offensive needs that the squad has.
From Spain, South America and the United States, there are several names that have revolved around Coapa, where they are still in search of an extreme, in the words of their sports president, Santiago Banos, but first a foreign player would have to come out.
Here we present you who have been the rumors for the signings of America so far this summer and that in some way or another, they always raise expectations in the fans.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
STUFF FOOTBALL: Barovero, Bareiro, Macías, Vigón and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
5 Chivas players who if they comply in the Apertura 2021 could go to Europe
Chivas players who could go to Europe next year
The last name to revolve around America is Paulinho and although its arrival seems quite unlikely, ESPN confirmed that the former FC Barcelona player was offered to Monterrey, Tigres and the Eagles.
He is 32 years old, he is already a free contract player and plays in the three heights of the midfield, so he could be an alternative only if America were to get rid of Richard Sanchez or Pedro Aquino, something that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.
It rang early in the market, especially for a possible exit of Emanuel Aguilera and the theme of Renato Ibarra, who was assigned in the Atlas, owned by Grupo Orlegui.
In this market it will be difficult to see him with the cream blue shirt, but without a doubt it is an extraordinary option for the future, especially due to the good relationship between managers.
The exit request of Oscar Jimenez and a photo of Lajud published on social networks made the fans take his arrival for granted; but in the end it ended up as a gigantic rumor of which it is not clear if there was any kind of rapprochement.
Like Matheus Doria, Gorriarán’s arrival grew due to a possible exchange of Grupo Orlegui for Renato Ibarra, although it was also strongly related to a sale of Richard Sanchez to Europe.
To reinforce the ends, the name of Ezequiel Barco It was one of the most popular at the end of May, especially due to its youth (22 years) and versatility.
He currently has a contract with Atlanta United As of December 2022, he has a high tab and is valued at more than $ 10 million, so he doesn’t look like an affordable move, let alone without a major sale ahead of time.
‘Franchu’ is the last extreme to sound for the Americanist team, as he worked with Santiago Solari At the Real Madrid academy, he is 23 years old and is capable of performing at both ends.
His letter belongs to the merengue team and it would be a matter of resuming contact to take over his services, who currently plays for Fuenlabrada in the Spanish second division.
One of the most interesting and relatively feasible options for the extremes is that of Cristian Pavon, the Boca Juniors footballer who would have been offered as part of an exchange for Roger Martínez to reach the ‘Xeneize’ box.
Today the possibility seems very distant, but it seems one of the great alternatives of the team in this summer market.
There have been words from all sides and it is the desire of the fans, but their contract with him Inter de Milan and his high salary will always be the great impediment for the 34-year-old midfielder to reach the Americanist team.
One of the wishes of Santiago Solari Since his arrival in Las Águilas, he has been Real Madrid’s youth striker; however, the presence of Roger Martínez, Henry Martín and Federico Viñas in the team they make their signing not very feasible, at least not until one of them can be sold.
For more than Carlos Alberto Pérez, Also follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Leave a Reply