The Atlético de Madrid transfer market is being anything but hectic, but like every week we are going to analyze in depth the rumors that exist.
These are the rumors and news about the transfer market of the mattress set:
Atlético de Madrid makes official the signing of the player they have been pursuing for some time. Nahuel Molina reinforces the mattress defense. This is what the statement issued by the rojiblanco team says: “The Argentine international has played for the last two seasons in the A series from the hand of Udinesewith whom he has played a total of 68 games, contributing 10 goals and 7 assists.
Enrique Cerezo had to come out to speak at a press conference to clarify that Cristiano Ronaldo is very complicated. The president himself stated that it was practically a utopia to see the Portuguese with the red and white jersey.
Chain BE confirms that Juventus is looking for a new midfielder to replace the injured Paul Pogba. According to said media, the player who heads the list of possible candidates is Saúl Ñíguez, for whom Atleti is looking for accommodation.
Manu Sánchez, who has been one of Osasuna’s most outstanding players this season, renews with Atlético de Madrid and leaves again on loan to the red team.
Nordi Mukiele was on Atlético de Madrid’s agenda. The French footballer has recently signed for PSG, and later it has been known that the player was valued by both the mattress team and Real Madrid to reinforce the right-handed lane. Via Mario Cortegana.
