🔴⚪ #WelcomeMolina

🤝 Agreement with Udinese for the transfer of Nahuel Molina; the Argentine defender signs for 5 seasons.

Welcome to the athletic family! ❤️🤍

🔗 https://t.co/EN3IUiDY7c pic.twitter.com/zHC41ocWMj

– Atletico Madrid (@Atleti) July 28, 2022