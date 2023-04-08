All the rumors and news about the transfer market: Leo Messi, Ansu Fati, Milinkovic-Savic… and more

The transfer market is around the corner, and the big European teams have begun to draw up their strategies to attract new players. These are all the rumors and news with which we have woken up today in the transfer market:
Sports world has confirmed that Jordi Cruyff would endorse the return of Xavi Simons to Barcelona. In the culé environment, the news has not gone down too well, as it was the young youth squad who decided to leave for money a few years ago.
Everything indicates that Adrien Rabiot will leave Juventus this summer for Paris. The Italians will pocket a significant amount of money that, according to Giovanni Albanesewill go towards the recruitment of Sergej Milinković Savić.
Carlo Ancelotti has dropped at a press conference that Real Madrid is already working on finalizing the renewals of Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić and Karim Benzema. Everything indicates that the meringues will focus on the new contracts once the season ends.
the newspaper tells us Sport that either Ansu Fati or Raphinha or Ferran Torres will come out in the summer market. The options that Barcelona negotiates for the forward are Leo Messi and Vítor Roque, so one of these three footballers will have to leave the culé entity.
Milan are interested in taking over the services of Jonathan David, Lille’s Canadian striker. Apparently, the French had set a starting price between 40 and 50 million euros. Via tuttosport.
Sports world brings us some juicy information in the Atlético de Madrid key. The central defender of Inter Milan, Stefan de Vrij, would be interested in joining the Spanish League. Villarreal, Sevilla and Atleti are the Dutch’s favourites, but the colchoneros have the advantage.
