The transfer market is constantly boiling, and rumors and news are fuel for fans. In this transfer window, there are interesting movements that deserve our attention. From promising young players to experienced players, clubs are trying to put together the perfect puzzle to achieve their goals.
The Japanese, Takefusa Kubo, continues to shine at Real Sociedad, and this has unleashed a whirlwind of rumors about his future. With 5 goals and 2 assists in 10 games this season, Kubo has become a fundamental piece. At 22 years old, he is already dreaming of a return to Real Madrid, which still has an important percentage of a future sale. While Real Sociedad wants to retain him, uncertainty persists.
For more transfer news
Liverpool sent scouts to closely monitor Victor Osimhen in a friendly between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. They consider Osimhen to be the ideal candidate to replace Mohamed Salah. At 24 years old, Osimhen is one of the African promises in European football.
AC Milan are looking for a striker to strengthen their attack. Benjamin Sesko, at only 20 years old, has already attracted the attention of Europe’s greats. The young Slovenian, who some compare to Erling Haaland, plays for Leipzig. Despite his youth, he has already proven to be a prolific scorer, scoring 5 goals in 10 games this season.
FC Barcelona is looking to strengthen its midfield, and Wilfried Ndidi is on its radar. The Nigerian midfielder ends his contract with Leicester City in June 2024. His arrival could improve Barcelona’s midfield, which is looking for a long-term solution after the departure of Sergio Busquets. If Ndidi does not renew, he could join Barcelona at zero cost.
Striker Serhou Guirassy, 27, has become a rising goalscorer at Stuttgart. With an outstanding impact this season, Guirassy has attracted the attention of Real Madrid and Brentford, among others. His scoring ability has made him a target for teams across Europe. His market value, estimated at €40 million, makes him a coveted signing.
#rumors #news #transfer #market #Guirassy #Kubo #Osimhen..