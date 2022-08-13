With all the leagues started, the vast majority of teams have already managed to put together their squads for a season that is going to be very long as a result of the World Cup dispute in the middle of November. Even so, there are many teams that continue to fight for players that allow them to make a leap in quality.
These are the most interesting rumors and news that we have woken up with today in the transfer market:
It was an open secret but it has now been made official. Barcelona renews Nico González and transfers him to Valencia for a season without a purchase option. The new contract will last until 2026.
Daily Ace advances that PSG is considering getting rid of Ander Herrera. Athletic club has been lurking for several years, and the Basque footballer would choose the one that was once his home to return to La Liga.
Central defense confirms that there are four teams interested in hiring Álvaro Odriozola, a footballer who doesn’t count for much for Carlo Ancelotti. Fiorentina, which was his home last season, Inter, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad.
Real Madrid once again checks the Brazilian league market in search of a new talent who is capable of succeeding in the way that Vinícius Junior has done. The chosen one is Vitor Roque, a player of just 17 years of Atlético Paranaense. Via ok diary.
Negotiations between Napoli and PSG for the transfer of Keylor Navas are beginning to take shape. It is very possible that the Costa Rican ends up on loan to the Neapolitan team.
Chelsea continues on its journey to find defenders around the planet. The blues already know the price of Wesley Fofana. secures footmercato.com that the foxes have valued the French defender at 95 million euros.
The Catalan coach yesterday gave a press conference prior to Barça’s debut in La Liga. Xavi assured that he has Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but that everything can happen until the 31st. The Dutchman is getting closer to leaving the club.
It’s official. Juventus gets the player they wanted. Filip Kostic, who no longer played in the final of the European Super Cup against Real Madrid, is transferred to the Turin team. The operation has been closed at 16 million and the contract will last until 2026.
#rumors #news #transfer #market #Fofana #Kostic #Nico #Frenkie #Jong..
Leave a Reply