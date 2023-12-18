Real Madrid is in the middle of the maelstrom of the transfer market, with rumors suggesting strategic moves to strengthen its squad. From youth options like Robert Renan to established talents like Mbappé, Madrid are looking to shape their future with crucial decisions this transfer window.
David Alaba's injury has led Real Madrid to consider options to strengthen their defense. According to TheAthletic, Juni Calafat has suggested Robert Renan from Zenit St. Petersburg. With a market value of €9m, the young left-footed defender could be a valuable addition.
Michael Emenalo, director of the Saudi championship, confirms interest in Kylian Mbappé. Conversations are open, but the decision is up to the player. The possibility of Mbappé joining Real Madrid remains up in the air. Via Brand.
Jude's younger brother Jobe Bellingham is making waves at Sunderland. With 4 goals and 1 assist in 21 games, the attacking midfielder has caught the attention of Juventus Turin, according to Tuttosport. Although he compares himself to Jude, Jobe has his own style. His rise promises a name to follow in the world of football.
Real Madrid is closely following Javi Guerra, Valencia's promising star. According to Daily Mirror, the club is asking €40 million for the 20-year-old midfielder. Although Madrid competes with Manchester United and Juventus, the final decision will depend on the white team's strategy in the transfer market.
Alaba's injury has forced Real Madrid to explore defensive options, with Ajax's Jorrel Hato emerging as a candidate. At 17, Hato has impressed in the Eredivisie and is considered a possible successor to Varane. According to Central defensehis contract until 2025 makes him an attractive option.
#rumors #news #Real #Madrid #transfer #market #Mbappé #Bellingham #brothers
