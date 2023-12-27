With the transfer market always in motion, Manchester United finds itself at the epicenter of various rumors that could change the dynamics of the team. These are all the rumors and news about the Manchester United market:
One of the names that is making the rounds is the brilliant midfielder Joshua Kimmich, whose contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025. According to information from Sport, FC Barcelona is interested in the German, but faces fierce competition from three giants of the Premier League: Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United. The strong competition from England complicates Barcelona's intentions to acquire this talented midfielder.
On another front, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain share a common target: Bologna's Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee. According to RMC Sport, the English team is targeting the 22-year-old attacker, who has stood out with 8 goals and 4 assists in 19 games this season. Zirkzee's termination clause is 40 million euros. However, competition is not only coming from the Premier League, as PSG are also interested. Furthermore, Bayern Munich could pick up the player if he offers 20 million euros, which adds an interesting element to this possible transaction.
Joao Neves, Benfica's Portuguese midfielder, has caught the attention of Manchester United as a possible replacement for Casemiro. The English club, according to Record, is looking to strengthen its squad and sees the 19-year-old Neves as the ideal replacement for the Brazilian midfielder. However, Benfica, logically, will not facilitate his departure and could demand an amount close to 120 million euros, which is the young talent's termination clause.
The possibility of a Raphaël Varane return to Real Madrid has also emerged in the rumor mill. The French defender, currently in the ranks of Manchester United, could be an ideal replacement for David Alaba. However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the high salary that Varane receives at the English club presents a major obstacle to a possible return to the Santiago Bernabéu. Although Ancelotti has expressed the possibility of seeking solutions in the winter market, the operation seems complicated due to financial considerations.
In another chapter of the Manchester United transfer market, Donny van de Beek is about to leave Old Trafford. Arriving in 2020 with great expectations, the Dutch midfielder has failed to stand out in England and is close to joining Eintracht Frankfurt. The operation will consist of a loan with a purchase option, set at 11 million euros if the German club decides to make the signing permanent at the end of the season. This move represents a new beginning for Van de Beek and a strategic adjustment for Manchester United in the transfer market. Via The Athletic.
