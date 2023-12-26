This news, coming from various sources, reveals the strategic movements of FC Barcelona in the transfer market, where the search for reinforcements, economic decisions and analysis of player performance are crucial.
The FC Barcelona board will activate the buyback option on Chadi Riad, on loan to Real Betis. According to Sport, it is likely that he will return to Barcelona, offering Barcelona a central defender for just 3.5 million euros, a move considered economically smart.
Robert Lewandowski, a key player last season, is no longer considered non-transferable by Barcelona, according to Sport. His declining performance has changed the club's stance. Although the player denies interest from Saudi Arabia, the possibility of his departure is on the table. Sport mentions that Barcelona would accept up to 20 million euros for the Polish forward.
With Gavi's injury, Barcelona seeks to strengthen its midfield. Sports world mentions André Trindade from Fluminense as an option. However, the Premier League also shows interest, complicating the operation. Barça would prioritize other options before the Brazilian, who remains in the bedroom.
Barcelona, going through a streak of poor results, is looking for low-cost options to reinforce the midfield. The newspaper ACE considers two transfers: Giovani Lo Celso or Thomas Partey. The economic situation limits the options, and these operations could be crucial for the second half of the season.
Joao Félix, on loan from Atlético de Madrid, is in a situation of lights and shadows at Barcelona. According to Sport, the Catalan club will calmly negotiate its future in the medium-long term. Management is cooked over low heat, considering a new loan with an affordable purchase option for the summer of 2025.
