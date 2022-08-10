Barely three days before the start of the league championship, FC Barcelona continues to finalize arrivals and departures that will allow it to form the competitive squad it is looking for.
These are the transfer rumors and the most interesting news with which we have woken up today in relation to the Barcelona environment:
The newspaper Sport assures that Barcelona and Juventus are working on closing an agreement for Memphis Depay. The Dutch player interested the Turin team and Tottenham, but finally it seems that the plausible operation is related to the Italian club.
Sports world has added one more team to the list of groups that are interested in acquiring the services of Ez Abde. Cádiz and Rayo Vallecano were the two teams that had sounded the strongest in recent weeks, but it seems that if Valencia fails to finalize the arrival of Bryan Gil, the young Barcelona footballer would be their main objective.
Barcelona is finalizing the arrival of Marcos Alonso. There are rumors that Xavi Hernández wants to place the still Chelsea player and Álex Balde ahead of Jordi Alba. There is still nothing closed with the London team but everything indicates that in the next few days his arrival at Barça will become official.
Valencia is about to close a loan from FC Barcelona. The team that is very interested in giving the command of the midfield to Nico González. The footballer culé would see with good eyes the exit to acquire minutes.
Barcelona and Manchester City continue to work on the signing of Bernardo Silva. Journalist Gerald Romero He assured that the offer that both clubs were working on was around 55 million euros. He also announced that the Portuguese player’s family is looking for a house in Barcelona.
#rumors #news #Barcelona #transfer #market #Bernardo #Silva #Memphis #Nico
Leave a Reply