FC Barcelona faces a busy winter transfer market, because although the club stated in the summer that the only possible move for the month of January was the arrival of Vitor Roque, the team's poor performance could force Deco to work more than usual. account.
As we already reported on 90min, Ronald Araujo's solid performance at FC Barcelona has generated interest, especially from Bayern Munich and also Manchester United.
According to Sport1Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has cooled down the speculation by stating: “I don't want to make any statements about it. The transfer window is approaching, there are some talks, but I don't want to say anything about it in detail.”
Sergi Roberto's words make it clear that the Barcelona captain is still not clear about his future for next season: “With Xavi as coach I feel comfortable. I have his trust. At the end of the season, if the club is happy, I will continue I'm talking to Barça. At the moment I'm not going to go to another team. Everything that is said about me going to Miami or Palmeiras… It's all lies. It's true that I would like to have an experience in the MLS in the future. , but it is not yet the time for it. At the moment I say that I want to stay at Barça. Maybe in a year I will tell you that I want another experience in Europe or the United States but this will be in the future. I don't think that will happen. suddenly”.
Three Premier League giants, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, have set their sights on Villarreal's talented midfielder, Alex Baena. With a termination clause of 60 million euros, the 22-year-old is in the sights of these clubs, which will compete not only among themselves but also with FC Barcelona for his signing, according to the Diario ACE.
After FC Barcelona's defeat against Girona, sports director Deco was questioned about Joao Félix and Joao Cancelo. Deco stated that it is premature to address these issues and that the priority is for the team to recover its level: “2023 is not even over, we know what we have to do and we are more concerned on a day-to-day basis,” they report from DAZN.
The winter transfer market could bring Gio Lo Celso back to LaLiga, with FC Barcelona interested in the Argentine midfielder. Although he has seen more play with Tottenham, his limited participation could open the door to a change, according to sky sports.
