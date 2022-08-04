Atlético de Madrid is not being one of the great protagonists of this market, neither in the sales nor in the transfer section. There is less and less left and Diego Pablo Simeone dreams of strengthening some of his weakest demarcations.
These are the most interesting rumors about the Atlético de Madrid transfer market:
Atlético de Madrid has spent much of the summer combing the market in search of a central defender. According to Viola News the chosen player would be Milenkovic, the Serbian center-back for Fiorentina. The Italians would have valued the player at least 15 million.
It’s official. Rayo Vallecano has closed Sergio Camello’s one-year loan with Atlético de Madrid. The mattress striker played last season for Mirandés, where he scored 15 goals.
Massimiliano Allegri continues to dream of Álvaro Morata’s return to Juventus. The Spanish footballer has played for many teams throughout his career, but it is undoubtedly with the Turin team that he has been able to show the best version of himself. Cadena SER confirms that both clubs are working on closing the operation at 20 million euros.
It has also officially closed the transfer of Rodrigo Riquelme, the skilled and fast winger from the red and white academy, to Girona. As with Camello, the transfer will be for one season.
Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid are after a jewel from Bayer Leverkusen. This is Iker Bravo, a footballer trained at La Masía who was once going to make the leap to the youth team and went to the Bundesliga in search of opportunities. If you want to know more about this young footballer, you can read the article that we leave here.
