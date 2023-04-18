The tests in Berlin

Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd April, Formula E will be back on track for the double appointment with theBerlin E-Prix, seventh and eighth rounds of the 2022-2023 season. Before even packing their bags to leave for the Principality of Monaco, however, the teams will remain one more day on the Tempelhof circuit for the test day reserved for rookie pilotsengaged in other categories and ready for a possible debut in the next championships of the 100% electric open wheel series.

Team choices

With the single exception of Mahindra, which will line up three riders for the occasion, all the other teams have officialized two riders each for these tests. The list of 23 participants includes well-known faces from international motor racing, but also young talents who could hope to make their debut as official drivers for the next Formula E season. A special chapter deserves Nissan, the only team that will line up a driver of Italian nationality such as Luca Ghiotto, who will be joined by Victor Martins, reigning Formula 3 champion and currently engaged in Formula 2. A category, the latter, which will see other of his representatives at the wheel of a Gen3 single-seater such as Jehan Daruvala and Zane Maloney, not counting Felipe Drugovich, current third driver of Aston Martin in F1 and reigning champion of the highest preparatory category. About the Circusit is also worth noting the presence of former pilots such as Daniil Kvyatchosen by the NIO333, as well as Will Stevens, Jack Aitken, Roberto Merhi and Robert Shwartzman, jewel in the crown of the Ferrari Driver Academy. He also recalls the name of Adrien Tambay, son of the late Patrick, to Formula 1 and Ferrari. There are also drivers from other realities such as Formula 3 or the US categories, as in the case of Linus Lundqvist, winner of Indy Lights last year. Lastly, not to be forgotten are those who won in covered-wheel competitions, above all the South African Sheldon van der Lindereigning DTM champion. Below is the complete list of teams and riders who will take to the track in Berlin.

The complete lineup

TEAM PILOT NATIONALITY DS Penske Will Stevens Great Britain DS Penske Robert Schwartzman Israel NIO333 Daniil Kvyat Russia NIO333 Mikel Azcona Spain ABT Cupra Tim Tramnitz Germany ABT Cupra Adrien Tambay France NEOM McLaren Luke Browning Great Britain NEOM McLaren Charlie Eastwood Ireland maserati Felipe Drugovich Brazil maserati Hugh Barter Australia Mahindra Jordan King Great Britain Mahindra Robert Merhi Spain Mahindra Jehan Daruvala India TAG Heuer Porsche Yifei Ye China TAG Heuer Porsche David Beckmann Germany Envision Johnny Edgar Great Britain Envision Jack Aitken Great Britain nissan Luca Ghiotto Italy nissan Victor Martins France Avalanche Andretti Zane Maloney Barbados Avalanche Andretti Linus Lundqvist Sweden Jaguars Sheldon van der Linde South Africa Jaguars Simon Evans New Zeland See also The Vespa brand is worth almost one billion euros | FormulaPassion.it

The appointment

After the double E-Prix in Berlin scheduled for this weekend, the teams will therefore remain in the German capital on the day of Monday 24th Aprilduring which tests will be held for a total of three hours. The goal is to allow all those who have never had experience in racing or in official sessions to be able to approach a category such as Formula E, which has been growing continuously since 2015, the year of its foundation, to today.