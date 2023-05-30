The remakes They tend to be more exciting than remasters because the improvements often go beyond simple increases in resolution or frame rate. At their best, studios reimagine classic experiences in exciting ways, removing imperfections and somehow preserving the intangible factors that made fans fall in love with these titles in the first place.

At a minimum, the remakes they offer a great way to play outdated or less accessible experiences on modern hardware. The rise of the remakes it’s been in full swing in recent years, to the point that it’s starting to get hard to keep track of all the projects in development.

Fortunately, we have collected so many remakes announced (not remasters) as we can find and have put them together in a chronological order by release window. This will be an ever-evolving list that will be updated as new ones are announced and released. remakesso be sure to stay tuned in the coming months.

System Shock – May 30

Layers of Fear – June 15

Alone in the Dark – October 25

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – winter 2023

front mission – no confirmed date

Lollipop Chainsaw – 2023

Risk of Rain Returns – 2023

Silent Hill 2 – no confirmed date

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – no confirmed date

Splinter Cell – no confirmed date

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time – no confirmed date

Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake – no confirmed date

Max Payne 1 and 2 – no confirmed date

Gothic – no confirmed date

The Witcher – no confirmed date

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – no confirmed date

Editor’s note: I really like that there are so many good quality remakes coming out and that we still have such a long list to look forward to, but on the other hand I’m worried that we won’t have new IPs.