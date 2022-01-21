Rayados de Monterrey remains undefeated in this incipient tournament. With a win and a draw, those led by coach Javier Aguirre want to have a better contest compared to the one that ended where they should have been.
It is for this reason that they continue to study who would be their possible new reinforcements to better dispute the Closing 2022. Here we present how the tall, low and all the rumors around the set of La Pandilla.
One of the best contracts made by the royal team was that of Rudolph Pizarro. The player comes from Major League Soccer where he did not perform as expected, and now he will have a second chance in Mexican football.
what to say about louis romo? Without a doubt, today one of the best Mexican midfielders that Aztec soccer has. The midfielder left Cruz Azul to try his luck now with Rayados.
The soccer player feels grateful and motivated to play a good role in the northern club, where he has played 90 minutes so far.
One of the most sensitive casualties of the Monterrey team was that of Carlos Rodriguez. The national team footballer left the ranks of Rayados to put on the shirt of the Blue Cross Machine, where in 3 games he has scored 2 goals, interesting and promising numbers.
So far there are no rumors about discharges.
