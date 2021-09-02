Real Madrid has been very active in the market, but more by attempts than by closed signings. The whites have starred in recent days with the attempt to sign Kylian Mbappé, they came to offer 200 million euros to Paris Saint-Germain. Finally it did not close. Thus, the market for the meringue set stands out more for sales than for highs.
This is how the Real Madrid transfer market has been:
Zidane announced that he was closing the stage again and would not continue at Real Madrid. The Santiago Bernabéu team probed the market and, finally, chose to recover Carlo Ancelotti for the cause. The Italian directed Everton, but arrived without transfer cost.
Eduardo Camavinga was the club’s last minute signing. Following PSG’s refusal to sell Mbappé, Real Madrid activated the Camavinga option. The last market day arrived. The whites have paid the Stade Rennais 31 million euros plus 9 in variables.
David Alaba was Real Madrid’s first signing. The Austrian did not renew with Bayern and was free to reach an agreement with any club. The white team took the jack to the water and managed to sign the center back at zero cost.
Real Madrid have recovered the players on loan last season. Some have come out again on loan and others transferred, we will see them in the casualties section. Have stayed Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Dani Ceballos and Jesús Vallejo.
Zinedine Zidane decided that the time had come to end his time at Real Madrid and left the club at the end of the season. He has not committed to any club for this season.
Raphael Varane ended his contract in 2022. The French central defender did not want to renew and informed the club that he wanted to go to Manchester United. The whites facilitated his departure and he is already a Red Devil defense.
Martin Odegaard is one of the players who has returned from loan this season. He was at Arsenal. The Norwegian did the preseason with Real Madrid, but Ancelotti told him that he would not be important in the squad. He chose to leave. The Gunner team has paid a figure close to 40 million euros for his signing.
Brahim Díaz will remain at Milan. The midfielder already played there on loan last season and this summer they have renewed the loan agreement. He will serve for two seasons in the Rossoneri team in exchange for 3 million euros.
Sergio Ramos has left Real Madrid. The central defender and Real Madrid did not reach a renewal agreement and the former white captain had to leave the Santiago Bernabéu. He has signed for Paris Saint-Germain, where he will share a team with Messi.
Takefusa Kubo was on loan to Mallorca two seasons ago, a club that was relegated to the Second Division. This season the vermilions have returned to First and, with them, the Japanese, who returns to Son Moix on loan for a season.
The reconversion of Lucas Vázquez on the right side has separated Odriozola from the third side figure. Player and club have reached an agreement for him to be on loan this season. He will play for Fiorentina.
