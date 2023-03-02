The Barca storm is becoming more powerful as the days go by and meanwhile, in Barcelona the Law of Silence is established. Since the so-called ‘Negreiragate’ was uncovered, the club has tried to avoid giving explanations about this controversy. Joan Laporta seems to prefer to wait for the Justice to speak before speaking beyond criticizing Javier Tebas and defending himself against all the accusations that lead to the Barça club.

Those who have not wanted to wait another minute are the referees, who have shown their faces this Thursday. «I confirm that the questionnaire published by some media is correct. We are surprised and saddened by the actions of some CTA member because this has happened. The RFEF lawyers understood that filing a legal complaint against this fact would be counterproductive, since it would paralyze the prosecutor’s investigation of the case,” the general secretary of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) explained at a press conference. ), Andreu Camps. The members showed their rejection and rejection of the ‘Negreira case’, and stated through a statement that they will place themselves in the hands of all the appropriate instances so that this situation is investigated until the end.

«On the occasion of the election of Luis Rubiales, the RFEF approved the creation of an internal Integrity department. It states that there should be no conflict of interest. The new president dismissed all the members of the Committee, among whom was Mr. Negreira,” said Camps, who elaborated that if a complaint has not been filed, “it is because what we have are conjectures, which are taking shape due to the investigation of the Public Prosecutor. We have accessed from the general secretariat collecting the information that appears in the annual accounts. After this analysis, we deduce several aspects: the company Dansil 95 SL. billed some amounts since 1999. We have verified if said billing was for proven cases, and it has been so. We have verified invoices from Soccercamp SL, between 2006-2010. The services were also provided, essentially, to the technical bodies of the national teams.

“The Public Prosecutor formulated two inquiries, first, about what were the functions of Enríquez Negreira and what were the method of arbitral appointment”. The role of the Federation should be none other than to contribute to helping the Tax Agency and the Public Prosecutor’s Office”, Camps pointed out before giving way to the President of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), Luis Medina Cantalejo. «It is the saddest day in the history of arbitration. We have to eat something that has nothing to do with us

The main leaders of the Technical Committee of Referees met in full at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas to show the union of the arbitration establishment after the initiation of a reserved information request in the ‘Negreira case’, former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees ( CTA) to which Barcelona would have paid 1.4 million euros from 1994 to 2018, for various advisory jobs between 2016 and 2018. That is, when Enríquez Negreira still held a highly relevant position in the body. The Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office is investigating DASNIL 95, a company owned by the former referee and managed by his son, for corruption between individuals.

All the referees of all the categories (240 members of the arbitration group) have been present in Madrid except for one, Xavier Estrada Fernández, current First Division referee and more specifically of VAR, who wanted to go one step further after suing Enríquez Negreira directly and your son. This particular denunciation of the referee does not seem to have sat well with the Technical Committee of Referees. After making public the designations of the referees for this next day, the Catalan referee has been separated. It should be remembered that the referee has been present in all LaLiga matches as a VAR referee – in addition to the Copa del Rey round of 16 and quarterfinals and the Super Cup semifinals) except for two, matchday 21 and this one, after suing Negreira. “It was time to show up. Unfortunately, there is always someone who prefers selfish and treacherous positions. Someone of ours leaked the information, “said Cantalejo, who concluded by stating that” we have had to read questions from referees who are even deceased. Nobody can matter the least«. There has only been talk of a vice president, his son and Barcelona. We are not for that; We are here to clear our name and to arbitrate. I am not corrupt. You are not corrupt. And this is a shame.”

Barça’s reputation is not going through a good moment. No one has formally accused the Barça club of buying the referees, but having the vice president of the referees on the payroll for years will put it on a platter for the fans who face the Barça when they see something strange about the green. Suspicions that it is a club with which the referees and federations have been friendly grow at the rate that its fans hide behind the usual victimhood to say that the one who has historically favored the referees has been Real Madrid. They argue that the club is in conflict with the League for the so-called financial ‘fair play’, which forced Laporta, upon reaching the presidency in his second term, to decapitalize a part of the club and activate the famous ‘levers’ to be able to sign . The club goes to war against the LFP, which he has denounced in a Barcelona court. The club’s support for the Super League confronts him with Thebes.

That Barça spent two years (79 league games, between 2016 and 2018) without being awarded a penalty, while paying Enríquez Negreira, invites unleash theories to unleash. Whatever comes out of this matter, will have no consequences. The club will not lose points or be relegated to the second division, as Juventus once did, because in Spain, as the Government and the League have already recalled, very serious offenses prescribe after three years. «There are indications to investigate Barça criminally. They are strange and unusual events and they have to be clarified in the Prosecutor’s Office, “claimed the president of LaLiga a few days ago, Javier Tebas, who insisted that Barcelona cannot be sanctioned from sport, but can be sanctioned in the ordinary courts of justice. «The best thing is that it is clarified in the criminal field. If Barcelona has been cheated by Enríquez Negreira, let him be condemned, and if the club has been implicated, let him pay the consequences. It would not surprise me either if he has been cheated, as I see it, “said the top leader of the club employers’ association.