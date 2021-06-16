Pedri is an exceptional footballer who is dedicating himself to breaking all the records that pass before him. At 18 he has settled in the eleven of Barça and the Spanish team. These are all his records:
52 games have been enough to make him the culé player with the most games played throughout the season ahead of fixed players such as de Jong, Griezmann, Lenglet or Messi. Achieving this record at the age of 18 is a feat within the reach of very few players.
The only footballer in the history of Barcelona who managed to reach 50 crashes before the Canarian was Bojan Krkić, who achieved it at just 18 years and three days. Pedri has dethroned the second classified in this ranking, which was none other than Leo Messi.
The match in which Barça faced Ferencvaros in the group stage scored by Pedri and Ansu Fati. Thus they became the first pair of underage players to score in the same match in the history of the Champions League.
The players who surpass him have been mentioned throughout this note. In first place is Ansu Fati, then Bojan Krkic, and in last place Leo Messi. It can be said that he is the youngest player in history to score a goal in the league with Barça without being a forward.
With his ownership against the Swedish national team, he became the youngest player to make his debut in the Spanish team’s jersey in an official tournament. The canary, with his usual impudence, was the best of the game. Its ownership on the second day is guaranteed.
