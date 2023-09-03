This last weekend of Operation Return of the summer, almost 7 million long-distance movements are expected. This Saturday morning, until 2:00 p.m., the intense traffic in the outbound direction will continue due to the beginning of both the weekend and the holiday month of September towards tourist areas of the coast and rest, movements that will join the usual weekend short-distance summer week to areas of second residence and beaches and, already in the afternoon, to those returning to the large urban centers of those who your vacation is over and make a staggered return.

Tomorrow, Sunday, will be the last day of the return of both those who are ending their vacations and those who have enjoyed the weekend, so between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., they will present themselves high traffic intensity and circulation problems in the main communication road axes that channel all the movement back from the coastal and rest areas to the big cities. In addition, there will also be high traffic intensities in the communication axes with border crossings due to the return movements of foreign-registered vehicles to their European countries of origin.

For all this, the DGT will monitor, as usual, with the maximum availability of the human resources available to the Agency: agents of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard, civil servants of the 8 Traffic Management Centers and personal in charge of equipment maintenance and installation of road measures, in addition to emergency services personnel.

But also with its material means: 780 fixed speed control radars, of which 92 are section, 545 mobile radars that can be embarked on ATGC vehicles, 245 cameras and 15 camouflaged vans to control the use of mobile phones and seat belt. The DGT has also helicopters and drones for surveillance from the air and unmarked vehicles and motorcycles that will circulate on all kinds of roads in order to verify the correct behavior of drivers while driving.

Likewise, with all this flow of vehicles on the road, the DGT has established a series of measures to regulate, organize and monitor traffic, with the aim of facilitating the mobility and fluidity of the different road users and ensuring the safety of all of them, among which stand out the installation of additional and reversible lanes with cones at times of greatest traffic flow and on the main access roads to large cities. Also the restriction of the circulation of dangerous goods vehicles, special transport and trucks in general and those that transport certain goods in certain sections, dates and times. As well as the design of recommended alternative itineraries according to origin and destination, with distances and travel times and, in some cases, avoiding the downtown area, which is the one with the highest traffic intensity.