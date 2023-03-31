‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is the great premiere of the week, followed by the Spanish ‘Tin y Tina’, by Rubén Stein, the crazy ‘Oso Vicioso’ and the latest film by Agustí Villaronga, ‘Loli Tormenta’.

Film adaptation of the first-ever role-playing game, first published in 1974. A charming thief and a band of incredible adventurers go on an epic heist to recover a lost relic, but things go horribly wrong when they run into the wrong people. .

Vicious Bear (Elizabeth Banks)



A motley crew of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers converge on a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes berserk after ingesting cocaine, which fell from a drug dealer’s plane.

Tin and Tina (Rubin Stein)



When Lola loses the babies she was expecting, she also loses her faith in God. Hoping to get her back, she goes with her husband Adolfo to a nunnery where they meet Tin and Tina, two angelic seven-year-old brothers to whom Lola feels strangely attracted. Although Adolfo doesn’t feel the same way, they decide to adopt them. With the passage of time, Lola begins to fall into a spiral of suspicion and obsession with children and their macabre religious games.

Oink Oink (Mascha Halberstad)



When Babs, a 9-year-old girl, receives a little pig named Oink as a gift from her grandfather, she convinces her parents to keep him on the condition that he undergoes puppy training. The little pig will change his life and that of everyone in his family until things start to get unexpectedly complicated when he discovers that his parents are not the biggest threat to Oink.

Loli Storm (Agustí Villaronga)



Lola, the modern and chaotic grandmother of Edgar and Robert, took care of them after the death of her daughter a few years ago. The three of them live in a modest house on the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​and nothing makes them suspect that their quiet life is about to change drastically. Lola has entered an advanced process of Alzheimer’s and the children, who are not willing to be separated and end up in a foster home, will take care of her with great ingenuity and overflowing fantasy, hiding her illness. For this they will have to face, like Robert in his athletics competitions, more than 3,000 obstacles.

The Empire of Light (Sam Mendes)



Sam Mendes’ mother, the novelist Valerie Helene Mendes, is the filmmaker’s main inspiration in his new film, ‘Empire of Light’. The film, which arrives this Friday, March 31, on the billboard, stars Olivia Colman and is based on some of the writer’s experiences. The film follows in the footsteps of Hilary, who works in a movie theater in a seaside town in the south of England while dealing with a mysterious past. She soon feels a connection to Stephen, a guy who has just started working at the same movie theater.

A beautiful morning (Mia Hansen-Løve)



A woman with an eight-year-old daughter lives with her father, who suffers from a neurodegenerative disease. As she struggles to find a decent nursing home, she runs into a friend with whom she begins an affair… even if he is in a relationship.

Punishment (Matías Bize)



Ana and Mateo desperately search for their lost son, after having left him alone for a few minutes as punishment for misbehaving, in a lush forest next to the road. As it begins to get dark and even with the help of the police they still cannot find little Lucas who seems to have been swallowed by this beautiful but threatening forest. The suspense of the search for their son and the intrigue of whether he will make it to the surface will lead the couple to rethink their love, their lives and their own roles in the family.

A cabaret in the countryside (Jean-Pierre Améris)



David, a young farmer from Cantal, has just had an idea: to save his farm from bankruptcy, he is going to put on a cabaret on it. The show will be on stage and also on the plate, with good local products. David is sure that it can only work. His relatives, his mother and especially his grandfather, are more skeptical.

Human Flowers of Flesh (Helena Wittmann)



Ida lives on a sailing ship with a crew of five men. While on leave in Marseilles, she becomes fascinated by the Foreign Legion and decides to sail to Sidi Bel Abbès, the former Legion headquarters in Algeria.

Wild Fire (João Pedro Rodrigues)



On his deathbed, His Royal Highness Alfredo, the Uncrowned King, returns to distant memories of his youth and the time when he dreamed of being a firefighter. The meeting with the instructor Afonso, from the fire department, opens a new chapter in the lives of the two young people immersed in love and desire, and awakens their desire to change the status quo.

19. Alone in front of the truth (Javier Kuhn)



Eleven great Spanish actors and actresses get naked on camera to reveal what a positive and transformative experience they have had during these difficult times. Each of them freely and individually chose those facts that make up their story, with the only premise that it was a positive narrative. The purpose is to convey to the viewer the discovery or experience of something extraordinary and encouraging within a situation of uncertainty.

My Way Out (Izaskun Arandia)



Documentary about London’s legendary trans nightclub ‘The Way Out’ and its founder, Vicky Lee. As the club approaches its 30th anniversary, we look back on the last 3 decades on London’s trans scene, and the club’s impact on the trans community as a unique and safe place.