June is coming to an end, and that means Netflix You are now ready to announce the new releases that will arrive next month. July It looks to be a very interesting season in terms of series and movies, and here we tell you exactly what you can expect over the next 30 days.

Series

– War of Neighbors (7/7/2021)

– Atypical: Season 4 (7/9/2021)

– Red Sky: Season 2 (7/23/2021)

– How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 (Coming Soon)

– A place to dream: Season 3 (7/9/2021)

– Never have I: Season 2 (7/15/2021)

– Van Helsing: Season 5 (7/16/2021)

– My heterodox life (7/14/2021)

– Castamar’s cook (7/9/2021)

– Young Highnesses (1/7/2021)

– Generation 56k (1/7/2021)

– Outer Banks: Season 2 (7/30/2021)

– Glow Up: Season 3 (7/30/2021)

– Masters of the Universe: Revelation (7/23/2021)

– The poster of the toads: The origin (7/28/2021)

– Tattoo redone (7/28/2021)

– Love at First Beast (7/21/2021)

– LA’s Finest: LAPDs – Season 1 (7/1/2021)

– LA’s Finest: LAPDs – Season 2 (7/1/2021)

– Blind Spot: Season 5 (7/31/2021)

Films

– Anchored (7/23/2021)

– The Last Love Letter (7/23/2021)

– The resort of love (7/29/2021)

– Guide to the perfect family (7/14/2021)

– How I Became a Superhero (7/9/2021)

– The Last Mercenary (7/30/2021)

– The Street of Terror (Part 1): 1994 (7/2/2021)

– The Street of Terror (Part 2): 1978 (7/9/2021)

– The Street of Terror (Part 3): 1666 (7/16/2021)

– Dynasty Warriors (7/1/2021)

– Penguin Bloom (7/12/2021)

– Erased Heart (7/22/2021)

– Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds (7/1/2021)

– Curse on the Third Floor (7/1/2021)

– Happy death day 2 (7/8/2021)

– Crash Pad (7/1/2021)

– Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (7/1/2021)

– Resident Evil: Endless Darkness (7/8/2021)

– BEASTARS: Season 2 (7/15/2021)

– Transformers: War for Cybertron – Kingdom (7/29/2021)

– Words that bubble like soda (7/22/2021)

Documentaries

– Private Network: Who killed Manuel Buendía? (7/14/2021)

– Robberies (7/14/2021)

– Cat People (7/7/2021)

– The Films That Made Us: Season 2 (7/23/2021)

– In a nutshell: Season 3 (7/16/2021)

– Why don’t you go?… With Tim Robinson: Season 2 (7/6/2021)

– Canine Friends: Season 2 (7/7/2021)

Children’s series and films

– We are United (7/4/2021)

– Ridley Jones (7/13/2021)

– Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (7/21/2021)

– The Man of the Water (7/9/2021)

– Centauria (7/30/2021)

– How to Train Your Dragon 3 (7/7/2021)

– Kung Fu Panda 3 (7/1/2021)

– Peppa Pig: Season 6 (7/15/2021)

– Pokémon Travel: Part 1 (7/1/2021)

– Pokémon Travel: Part 2 (7/1/2021)

– Pokémon Travel: Part 3 (7/1/2021)

– Pokémon Travel: Part 4 (7/1/2021)

