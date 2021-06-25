June is coming to an end, and that means Netflix You are now ready to announce the new releases that will arrive next month. July It looks to be a very interesting season in terms of series and movies, and here we tell you exactly what you can expect over the next 30 days.
Series
– War of Neighbors (7/7/2021)
– Atypical: Season 4 (7/9/2021)
– Red Sky: Season 2 (7/23/2021)
– How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 (Coming Soon)
– A place to dream: Season 3 (7/9/2021)
– Never have I: Season 2 (7/15/2021)
– Van Helsing: Season 5 (7/16/2021)
– My heterodox life (7/14/2021)
– Castamar’s cook (7/9/2021)
– Young Highnesses (1/7/2021)
– Generation 56k (1/7/2021)
– Outer Banks: Season 2 (7/30/2021)
– Glow Up: Season 3 (7/30/2021)
– Masters of the Universe: Revelation (7/23/2021)
– The poster of the toads: The origin (7/28/2021)
– Tattoo redone (7/28/2021)
– Love at First Beast (7/21/2021)
– LA’s Finest: LAPDs – Season 1 (7/1/2021)
– LA’s Finest: LAPDs – Season 2 (7/1/2021)
– Blind Spot: Season 5 (7/31/2021)
Films
– Anchored (7/23/2021)
– The Last Love Letter (7/23/2021)
– The resort of love (7/29/2021)
– Guide to the perfect family (7/14/2021)
– How I Became a Superhero (7/9/2021)
– The Last Mercenary (7/30/2021)
– The Street of Terror (Part 1): 1994 (7/2/2021)
– The Street of Terror (Part 2): 1978 (7/9/2021)
– The Street of Terror (Part 3): 1666 (7/16/2021)
– Dynasty Warriors (7/1/2021)
– Penguin Bloom (7/12/2021)
– Erased Heart (7/22/2021)
– Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds (7/1/2021)
– Curse on the Third Floor (7/1/2021)
– Happy death day 2 (7/8/2021)
– Crash Pad (7/1/2021)
– Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (7/1/2021)
– Resident Evil: Endless Darkness (7/8/2021)
– BEASTARS: Season 2 (7/15/2021)
– Transformers: War for Cybertron – Kingdom (7/29/2021)
– Words that bubble like soda (7/22/2021)
Documentaries
– Private Network: Who killed Manuel Buendía? (7/14/2021)
– Robberies (7/14/2021)
– Cat People (7/7/2021)
– The Films That Made Us: Season 2 (7/23/2021)
– In a nutshell: Season 3 (7/16/2021)
– Why don’t you go?… With Tim Robinson: Season 2 (7/6/2021)
– Canine Friends: Season 2 (7/7/2021)
Children’s series and films
– We are United (7/4/2021)
– Ridley Jones (7/13/2021)
– Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (7/21/2021)
– The Man of the Water (7/9/2021)
– Centauria (7/30/2021)
– How to Train Your Dragon 3 (7/7/2021)
– Kung Fu Panda 3 (7/1/2021)
– Peppa Pig: Season 6 (7/15/2021)
– Pokémon Travel: Part 1 (7/1/2021)
– Pokémon Travel: Part 2 (7/1/2021)
– Pokémon Travel: Part 3 (7/1/2021)
– Pokémon Travel: Part 4 (7/1/2021)
Do you plan to see any of these series or movies? Leave us your answer in the comments.
Via: Netflix
