Although there is currently no Star Wars or Marvel series on the way, Disney+ It continues to offer a large amount of content that all users of this platform should take advantage of. On this occasion, the next month of November has for us the long-awaited return of Willow and much more.
In this way, these are all the premieres that will arrive at Disney + in November 2022.
Series:
-Grey’s Anatomy – S19 (02/11)
-Station 19 – T6 (02/11)
-Reboot: The reunion (02/11)
-Future Man (02/11)
-The Montaners (09/11)
-Zootopia+ (09/11)
-Tell Me Lies (11/16)
-Hip-Hop Nutcracker (11/25)
-The patient (11/30)
-Willow (11/30)
Films:
-Disenchanted: Giselle returns (11/16)
-What a Claus family! (11/16)
Documentaries:
-David Beckham: To the rescue of the team (09/11)
-Fire of Love (11/11)
-No limits with Chris Hemsworth (11/16)
-Mickey: The story of a mouse (11/18)
-Elton John live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (11/21)
-Legacy: The true story of the LA Lakers (11/23)
