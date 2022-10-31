Although there is currently no Star Wars or Marvel series on the way, Disney+ It continues to offer a large amount of content that all users of this platform should take advantage of. On this occasion, the next month of November has for us the long-awaited return of Willow and much more.

In this way, these are all the premieres that will arrive at Disney + in November 2022.

Series:

-Grey’s Anatomy – S19 (02/11)

-Station 19 – T6 (02/11)

-Reboot: The reunion (02/11)

-Future Man (02/11)

-The Montaners (09/11)

-Zootopia+ (09/11)

-Tell Me Lies (11/16)

-Hip-Hop Nutcracker (11/25)

-The patient (11/30)

-Willow (11/30)

Films:

-Disenchanted: Giselle returns (11/16)

-What a Claus family! (11/16)

Documentaries:

-David Beckham: To the rescue of the team (09/11)

-Fire of Love (11/11)

-No limits with Chris Hemsworth (11/16)

-Mickey: The story of a mouse (11/18)

-Elton John live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (11/21)

-Legacy: The true story of the LA Lakers (11/23)

