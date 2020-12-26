B.Many want good housing: the tenants themselves, the local administrations and the mayors during the election campaign. Horst Seehofer (CSU), Federal Minister of the Interior, for Building and Home Affairs, also has this in mind. His house is paving the way for communities to intervene in the real estate market. The municipality can then prohibit the conversion of rental apartments into condominiums and, under conditions on undeveloped land, demand real estate construction. The plan also provides for relief for the municipal right of first refusal and greater scope for development plans.

The municipalities already have numerous say. In development plans, they stipulate how many floors there can be, that 30 percent of the apartments in a larger project should be social housing and when a daycare center is necessary. What good is it for housing construction and tenants if the planning authorities gain more power with the building land amendment, but against rising rents in large cities, above all, the construction of more apartments is necessary?

In view of the expansion of municipal interventions, the real estate industry is angry. Their representatives are calling for measures to promote investments and accelerate them instead of building bids and strengthening municipal rights of first refusal. “Unfortunately, in some places the building land mobilization act is more of a brake on investment than a growth pedal,” says Andreas Mattner, President of the Central Real Estate Association.

Tübingen relies on mandatory construction

Others, however, see it as such that cities have to become more active – or are already taking these steps. In Tübingen, Mayor Boris Palmer is pushing ahead with a construction obligation that the Interior Ministry wants to facilitate. But the improvements are not enough for him either. “The glass is half full,” says the Green politician about the planned law.



Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer wants to activate unused land for building.

:



Image: dpa





For him, the rise in housing prices is due to many factors, such as the interest rate policy of the European Central Bank and the shortage of building land. He doesn’t expect that to change. Eliminating the scarcity of building land in Tübingen means cutting down forests, which no one will accept, as Palmer says. He speaks of brute market forces that drive prices, against which only brute market intervention can help if the factors do not change. Palmer demands that municipalities set a rent cap. For Tübingen he would put an end to a rental price of 13 euros per square meter.

This is not yet in the draft of the Federal Ministry of the Interior for the law on the mobilization of building land, for which a commission from the federal, state and local governments worked in the past year and which, after the cabinet, still has to be approved by the Bundestag. What Palmer likes about the ministry’s plans is the approach to built-up areas without a qualified zoning plan. Here he often sees that a property that was previously a single-family house is suddenly being expanded into a project for eight parties. It is legally possible. The Lord Mayor hopes in future in such areas for regulations for social housing or a value adjustment.

Frankfurt is already using a conversion ban

The hopes are very different. Frankfurt considers the reservation of approval for the conversion of rental apartments to condominiums to be important, but already has this possibility of objection for milieu protection areas due to a Hessian regulation and, according to its own information, handles it restrictively. Norbert Portz, a construction specialist from the Association of Towns and Municipalities, lists as aids an acceleration in building land mobilization, extended rights of first refusal and building bids. For rural areas, District Assembly President Reinhard Sager (CDU) expects a lot from the new building area category “village residential area” in order to better combine living and agricultural use. The city of Berlin is more likely to say that the proposed instruments round off the possibilities.