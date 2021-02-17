Kike García has emerged as Eibar’s greatest offensive bulwark this season. Not surprisingly, he is the top scorer and assistant of an Eibar who plays “his life” in Elche this Saturday, and the striker is aware that “the points are decisive in each day from here to the end and we go with the idea of to compete and to be accompanied by that bit of luck that is necessary to win. ” He insists that Eibar “is competing well”, but acknowledges that they are missing “to get the three points” in a game.

Kike García believes that “we see more and more the Eibar we want, and if we are brave we will be closer to winning”. He believes it is important to “not go crazy for wanting to win”, because sometimes “it is important to score a point so that the opponent does not do it three by three”. Aware of the situation of the League in the lower part of the table, the gunsmith reflects and says that “we knew that we were going to be in the fight to achieve permanence”, although he is aware that “if we win two games in a row we will take off in the table”.

On a personal level he is “happy”, because Mendilibar is “trusting” him. With seven goals, he says he will only be satisfied “if the goal is achieved, which is the only thing that worries me.” “Being captain of a team that transmits values ​​with which I feel so identified is to be very proud,” he admits.

He knows that Elche “will have an extra motivation for the change of coach”, but he does not think about it, and says that “we have enough to think about what is ours”, and ended up “thanking the fans, because we are going to get this out all together, as a family, which is what we have always been ”.