The Golden Boy is the annual award given by the newspaper Tuttosport to the best under-21 player of the moment. Founded in 2003, since then it has been won by players who would later become the biggest stars of world football.
In 2018, Tuttosport created the women’s category, golden girl, to reward the best player under 21 years of age. So, today we are going to see who are the six footballers who have managed to win the award.
Benedetta Glionna will go down in history for being the first soccer player to win the Golden Girl. The Italian player signed for Juventus showing a high level. She currently plays for Roma.
The following year the award went to her compatriot Giada Greggi. The Roma midfielder is a key player in both her team and the national team. In the 2020/21 season she was champion of the Coppa in Italy.
A year later, the award went to Hellas Verona player Asia Bragonzi. IN the 2020/21 season she played 15 games in which she scored 6 goals. She currently plays for Sampdoria.
For the fourth consecutive year, Italian football won the Golden Girl, this time thanks to Sassuolo player, Martina Tomaselli
In 2022 it was Jule Brand who won the Golden Girl, ending Italian dominance of the award. The German player won the German Cup with Wolfsburg in the 2022/23 season. She had previously been a European under-17 champion with her national team.
Linda Caicedo is the latest player to join the list of winners. The forward of Real Madrid and the Colombian national team is one of the stars of the present and future in the world of football. She is the first non-European player to win the award.
