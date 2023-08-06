A new course of the Spanish league competition is about to begin. The teams will thus begin their journey through LaLiga EA Sports to achieve all the objectives established before the start of it. Below we will show you all the injured and suspended players for this first matchday team by team:
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– None
Sanctioned
-None
injured
– Leo Baptistao
Sanctioned
-None
injured
-None
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– Reinildo
– Marcos Llorente
-Memphis Depay
– Gimenez
– Vitolo
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– Íñigo Martínez (foot injury)
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– Juan Cala (Tear of the external meniscus)
– Martín Calderón (Ruptured cruciate ligament)
– Brian Ocampo (Cruciate ligament tear)
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– Agustín Marchesín (Achilles tendon rupture)
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– Enes Ünal (cruciate ligament rupture)
– Mauro Arambarri (ankle injury)
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– Ibrahima Kébé (Knee problems)
– Toni Villa (cruciate ligament injury)
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– None
Sanctioned
– None
injured
-None
Sanctioned
-Predrag Rajkovic
injured
– Giovanni González (Knee injury)
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– Darko Brasanac (cruciate ligament rupture)
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– None
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– Nabil Fekir (Ruptured cruciate ligament)
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– Arda Güler (Meniscus damage)
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– André Silva (thigh injury)
– Martín Merquelanz (Knee injury)
Sanctioned
– coin
injured
– None
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– None
Sanctioned
– None
injured
– Francis Coquelin (Cruciate ligament tear)
– Juan Foyth (Shoulder injury)
