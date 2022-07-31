The Scaloneta is preparing for the 2022 Qatar World Cup as one of the favorite teams to win the Cup. Still, there are many players who are not afraid and make big changes prior to the competition.
Next, we review the 6 soccer players of the Argentine National Team who signed for another club.
The Santa Fe striker Lucas Alario He became a reinforcement of Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany, the last champion of the Europa League, which is preparing its return to the Champions League after 62 years. Pipe dreams of a place among the 26 summoned, seeks to shine.
Lisandro Martinez He is a new Manchester United player in exchange for 67 million euros. He thus becomes the most expensive Argentine defender in history.
After 3 years (and 4 titles) at Ajax in the Netherlands, the 24-year-old defender will once again play under the orders of Erik Ten Hag, who once again trusted him to support his new project in the networks.
Nicholas Tagliafico He left Ajax after five seasons and became a new Lyon player, so he will compete in the same league as Lionel Messi, who remains in the ranks of PSG. The winger was looking for a club that would ensure continuity, thinking of reaching the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the best shape.
The Spiderfigure of Marcelo Gallardo’s River Plate, became a brand new reinforcement of Manchester City for almost €20 million net. He already made his debut in a friendly against America and received praise from Pep Guardiola.
After being released from Paris Saint-Germain, noodle Di María decided to have a new challenge: play in Serie A for the first time in his career. He jumped to the Juventuswho dreams of lifting the Champions League with a super team.
Attacker Paulo Dybala, who was released by Juventus despite his intention to continue in Turin, chose to join the Rome. This was announced this Wednesday by the club from the Italian capital, where ‘La Joya’ hopes to give a new impetus to his career with a three-year contract and a millionaire salary to burn every last card to enter Lionel Scaloni’s call for to Qatar 2022.
#players #Argentine #national #team #changed #clubs #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply